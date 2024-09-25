Navigating the adjustment to freshman year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Accepting change is a major part of life. Some look forward to experiencing the next steps of their life journey, while others dread the unknown.

The transition from the comforts of home to an unfamiliar campus can be daunting, exhilarating or simply nerve-wracking. While the start of the school year is filled with new sights, people and classes, adjusting physically and mentally to campus is important.

First, remember that you are not alone when feeling nervous or overwhelmed. On a college campus with thousands of students, it is easy to feel like everyone has it all figured out in a matter of weeks.

“Being an only child, I was really nervous I was going to have a hard time adjusting, but I realized everyone’s in the same boat and is missing home and wants to make new friends, so adjusting was a lot easier than I expected it to be,” said University of Maryland freshman Jake Gilman.

Almost every new student on campus is looking to find their place and their people, and that almost always takes time.

While there is an emphasis on staying out late and going out, it is important to create healthy habits at the start of the year. For example, try group fitness classes at the gym or go on walks around campus. Exploring campus allows one to engage with their surroundings while getting exercise. Additionally, creating a regular sleeping pattern and eating habits can help build a routine.

Becoming involved on campus is another method to ensure a smoother adjustment to college. A majority of universities, the UMD included, boast an endless number of student organizations in clubs. Joining and participating in clubs is a seamless way to interact with people who hold shared interests. They are also a great way to fill free time when not in class. Clubs can help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation as they connect members to a strong support network. UMD clubs can be found on the STAMP website.

Finally, staying organized is a crucial key to success in adjusting as a freshman. Whether that means keeping a physical planner or using a digital calendar app like Google Calendar, keeping track of assignments and social events helps ensure one stays on top of their workload. Planning helps create a balance between academic and social life which are both prime aspects of college life.

Adjusting to college is a new experience and can be quite scary. However, taking the steps to adjust and find a routine will help make the process considerably easier and even more rewarding. It is normal to feel overwhelmed, but it is important to remember that there are numerous ways to make a new campus feel like home.