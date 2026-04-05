More Than Just March Madness: How Women’s Basketball Inspired Hope at Maryland

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maryland women’s basketball earned the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament after a strong regular season that ultimately carried the team into the NCAA Tournament, where its season came to an end.

While the Terrapins’ postseason run did not end in a championship, the season still marked a significant achievement for the program, highlighting the continued rise of women’s sports at Maryland.

The women’s basketball program has long been one of the most successful teams at Maryland and has gained the support of fans who consistently rally behind it. The team has appeared in the NCAA Tournament more than 20 times, reaching three Final Fours.

Head coach Brenda Frese has built a reputation for resilience and postseason success, leading Maryland to a national championship in 2006.

“Qualifying for the NCAA Tournament is always meaningful because it reflects the consistency and competitive standard that Coach Frese has built here at Maryland,” said Carrie Blankenship, senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations at Maryland, in an email. “This program expects to be playing in March, but that never takes away from how hard it is to get there.”

For many students, the team’s season represented more than just wins and losses. It served as a reminder of the importance of women’s athletics on campus and their impact on school culture and pride.

Junior computer science major Alexis Tungcod, a fan of Maryland Athletics who values the success of women’s sports, shared her perspective in an email.

“It shows that more support and funding should be given to women’s sports to become even better,” Tungcod said. “It makes me feel proud of being a female student at Maryland. I am happy to support them and talk about their accomplishments.”

The Terps exited the NCAA Tournament in the second round after falling to the University of North Carolina in a neck-to-neck 74-66 upset. Maryland climbed within three points in the final few minutes of the game, but couldn’t hold on.

Even after the team’s exit, the season left a lasting impression on the Maryland community, with fans reflecting on what the program continues to represent.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate what women’s athletics represent at Maryland and to inspire the next generation of Terps,” Blankenship said.

With a strong roster, experienced leadership and the support of the Maryland community, the Terrapins’ season demonstrated both the program’s consistency and its potential to continue competing on the national stage.