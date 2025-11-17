Keeping Up with Kelsey Kershner

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Mia Dubin

Kelsey Kershner has gone from managing some of the world’s busiest, most iconic women to becoming one herself. As Kendall Jenner’s assistant and founder of Galley Los Angeles, a handmade jewelry company, Kershner is paving her own path in female entrepreneurship, inspiring women nationwide to follow their passions and dreams.

Galley Los Angeles is a jewelry brand that offers California coastal-inspired jewelry pieces, blending effortless style and chicness. From dainty beaded necklaces to everyday gold accents, each piece of jewelry captures the laid-back, shabby chic style of California living. Inspired by her mom’s effortless sense of style, Kershner turned her lifelong love for fashion into Galley Los Angeles.

“I always knew I wanted a brand of my own from a pretty young age, my first job in the ‘real world’ out in LA post-college really led me to know I would find a way to conceptualize and bring Galley to life,” Kershner said.

Kershner said balancing both her day job and business takes time management and dedication.

“I balance both by being very intentional with my time. I try to stay focused within the hours I know my day job is busy, and utilize the early mornings and weekends, and post-work time for galley focus. Being an adult is all about finding balance, and I am constantly trying to juggle it all!” Kershner said.

By balancing both her work lives, Kershner is living proof that working can be more than just a nine-to-five job, but a blend of passion and motivation that allows creativity to reign supreme. Kershner said one of the proudest moments in her career so far has been watching her boss’ career thrive.

“Watching my boss’s success is a joy I can’t quite put into words! Seeing her thrive and work on projects she’s passionate about and do well in her personal and professional life is a gift to get to work alongside,” Kershner said.

Looking ahead, Kershner said she would love to see Galley LA soar by doing collaborations and becoming available on sites such as Net-a-Porter, Mytheresa, or Moda Operadi.

When it comes to her passion for creativity, entrepreneurship and leadership, Kershner’s passion began at her roots. She said she grew up admiring her parents’ influential work ethic as her dad started and grew his own business.

When it comes to advice for young women seeking to achieve their dreams, Kershner emphasized that hard work can lead anyone to success, regardless of their starting point.

“I would tell anyone with ears to find your passion and explore it in any way you can!” Kershner said, “We’ve got one life, and now is always the time to do what you want to do. Working takes up 70% of your adult life, you should find a way to enjoy it.”

So, whenever you need creative passion and motivation, just know that Kelsey Kershner is living proof that anyone can make their dreams come to fruition.