Katy Perry’s 143: Fantastic or Forgettable?

Katy Perry is back after a four year hiatus.

The iconic singer-songwriter has released hits such as “Roar,” “California Gurls (ft. Snoop Dogg)” and “Hot n Cold.” All of her top hits by streams have been from albums released at least a decade ago, leaving many fans wondering if she could produce music at that level once more.

Her new album, “143”, released on Sept. 20, contains 11 songs, four collaborations and is 34 minutes long. This is her shortest album yet.

Despite what many critics have said, “143” does not feel like an attempt to rekindle her previous hits; it feels like a tonal shift from Perry’s previous hit albums to a new, synth-pop sound. It has a smooth, futuristic finish, reminiscent of the album cover and general aesthetics for her new era-Perry, coated in a shiny plastic-like substance and surrounded with bright glossy blues and pinks.

There are a few songs that are evocative of 2010’s Perry, mainly “LIFETIMES” and “NIRVANA,” both beat-heavy earworms like “Dark Horse (feat. Juicy J)” and “California Gurls (feat. Snoop Dogg).”

Her collaborations with 21 Savage, Kim Petras, and JID mostly fall flat, partially because of tedious melodies and partially because of uninspired lyrics- “I’m like Amazon ‘cause I got what you need” raps 21 Savage in “GIMME GIMME(feat 21 Savage)”. “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE(feat. Doechii)” is the exception. Doechii and Perry come together to craft a hypnotizing, sexy song with catchy rhythms and backing vocals.

The album’s opener and first single has caught the most flak from critics. “WOMAN’S WORLD” has been criticized as “vague feminist empowerment”, “pandering nonsense” and overall just bad.

Another reason for heat is the credited producer, Dr. Luke, who was Kesha’s former manager.

Dr. Luke has been accused of abuse and assault by Kesha, leading critics to question how genuine “WOMAN’S WORLD” could be if that was one of the men involved in its production. Releasing “‘WOMAN’S WORLD” before the rest of “143” may have been a mistake, but the entertaining performance of “‘I’M HIS, HE’S MINE” at the 2024 VMAs barely salvaged it.

It remains to be seen how “143” does on the charts, but it appears the album, while arguably not Perry’s worst work, is nothing particularly spectacular. With a history of generational hits, it will be hard for “143” to measure up. Additionally, while Katy Perry was undoubtedly the It Girl of pop in the 2010s, there are many new artists rising up to that role this decade: Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo among the most prominent.

It may be time for Perry to retire with the legacy of being one of the most successful female artists of the late 2000s-early 2010s.