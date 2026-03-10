Is Law School Actually Worth It?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever thought that maybe you were so argumentative you could be a good lawyer? What about an extra three years of school? Maybe the LSAT and Bar can’t be that hard?

The reality of law school comes down to three major things: cost, salary and work-life balance.

For example, let’s take the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, located in Baltimore. The average tuition at this school for an in-state student is $37,830, not including fees, book costs or living expenses. The average total cost for an in-state student is $79,760, just for one year. For an out of state student, the average total cost for one year is $98,569.

Now, let’s look at starting salaries. The most recent information is from a class of 2022 summary report for those who graduated from UMD’s School of Law. Students who passed the Bar exam had an average starting salary of $94,965, while those who just have a juris doctor had an average starting salary of $74,374.

To top it all off, what’s the work-life balance like as a lawyer?

“Lawyers are notorious for their long hours and demanding workload,” wrote Nefra MacDonald, author of Work-life Balance for Lawyers. “Demands of your day as a lawyer will vary based on practice area, law firm culture, the structure of your family, and the kind of support you have both personally and professionally…the key to achieving work-life balance lies solely with you.”

Johanna Vonderhorst, a law clerk at the Appellate Court of Maryland under the Honorable Douglas R.M. Nazarian, gave their take on law school after graduating from UMD’s School of Law.

“With the education you get there, you’ll be able to find a job that you love to do that will make whatever amount of debt you’ve incurred, worth it,” Vonderhorst said.

Vonderhorst also discussed how much the staff at their school cares about the students, mentioning how the staff reached out to nearby firms and courts to recommend graduate students who hadn’t yet secured job offers.

When asked if they would do it all again, Vonderhorst responded, “absolutely. No questions about that.”

Margaret Tippett, an associate at Whiteford who also attended UMD’s School of Law, agreed with Vonderhorst.

“Without going to law school I wouldn’t have been able to achieve my goals or have my dream career. In the end, it was worth it because I invested in myself,” Tippett said.

So, is law school actually worth it?

For many, the answer is an immediate yes. But for others, the costs might outweigh the benefits. If you’re truly considering law school, it needs to come down to if it’s worth it for you.