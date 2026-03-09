Is It A Smart Choice To Go Dumb?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a generation raised on the internet, Gen Z is making an unexpected shift to the world of dumb phones. Once considered technology of the past, dumb phones are making a comeback as Gen Z attempts to reclaim their attention and time.

Social media addiction has become so normalized in society that it often goes under the radar, despite the issue continuing to have a growing impact on teen mental health. Research shows that using social media for more than three hours a day as a teenager can double the risk of negative mental health outcomes and the average screen time of teenagers is 8 hours and 39 minutes, a two hour increase from 2015. Despite the implementation of modern solutions like setting time limits on apps, many still feel stuck in the addictive loop of scrolling on the internet. But what if we revisit some not-so-modern solutions?

Dumb phones, also known as “feature phones,” are phones that can only perform basic functions, like calling, texting, low-res camera, FM radio, flashlight and GPS. Dumb phones do not have internet browsing or social media apps, making them the perfect alternative for anyone looking to regain focus offline.

In addition to the clear need to break free from social media, the rise of dumb phones is also resulting from an exhaustion of the smartphone monopoly.

In March 2024, the Department of Justice sued Apple for monopolizing the smartphone market because the company illegally engaged in anticompetitive behaviors. The lawsuit is still proceeding.

“There are two things happening here. One, the most obvious one, is that people are bored with Apple,” TikToker Ashley Abaco said, “The second, people don’t like where they are at.”

Dumb phones seem to be the obvious solution for students struggling with social media addiction, exhaustion of the smartphone monopoly or even just looking to connect more with the outside world — but is it sustainable in a society that is so heavily online?

As a college student, it can seem daunting and counterproductive to shift your life offline when social media can be a primary source for career networking. But, dumb phones are a realistic solution for anyone, regardless of one’s motivation, age or even lifestyle.

With the shift in people transitioning from smartphones to dumb phones, there has been a drastic increase in options available for every user as companies lean into the newfound audience. From what used to be a market exclusively consisting of flip phones and landlines, interested consumers can now find touchscreen dumb phones, dumb phones with more storage, dumb phones with more (but still limited) app options and more.

If you are worried about losing connection with networking opportunities, Nothing Technology offers a unique smartphone that breaks away from Apple. If you are worried about social media use but still want the internet, Light Phone offers a minimalistic yet functional approach to a dumb phone. And if you’re worried about the boring design, HMD offers a flip phone with a stylish Barbie design.

Regardless if dumb phones are here to stay or if they are a fleeting attempt to unclick, it is very telling of how our generation is starting to see smartphone use. The future of technology may not be in advancement, but rather disconnecting.