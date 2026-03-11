Insight from Two UMD Seniors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As graduation approaches at the University of Maryland, two seniors discussed their experiences and what they learned through their four years of college.

Both seniors had to learn to prioritize, balance and manage their responsibilities.

However, they both usually ended up prioritizing one thing over the other, rather than finding balance. While this had its advantages at times, it also came with its consequences

“This was difficult because if I didn’t prioritize school, my performance suffered. If I didn’t prioritize work, my bank account suffered,” said senior criminal justice major Ella Hicks. “If I didn’t prioritize my social life, my relationships with my friends suffered. I also like to prioritize my health and wellbeing, which usually comes before anything else.”

When asked how she balanced all of her obligations, Chijoke Obiajulu, senior government and politics major at UMD had a different experience.

“Well actually, I don’t think I ever did,” Obiajulu said. “I just try to put all of the things that I plan, whether that’s school, people, or extracurriculars, in my Google calendar and pray that I don’t overbook myself.”

Obiajulu emphasized that as a student, you should just try your best and put your school work first before you even think about doing anything else.

Hicks and Obiajulu both enjoyed their time spent making friends at UMD. They spent valuable time going out with their friends. Obiajulu advised that students should take advantage of social opportunities to make valuable memories.

In Obiajulu’s opinion, the biggest mistake freshmen make is staying in. “They stay in their rooms,” she said. “Get out of your room! You have homework? Do it in the common area. You wanna eat? Go to the dining hall! No one will talk to you if you don’t give them a chance to.”

In regard to how they managed it all, Hicks found her current senior year the most difficult while She said she feels so much more pressure to perform well and the dread of life post-graduation troubled her.

For Obiajulu, it was her sophomore year. Obiajulu shared how difficult it was to manage school physically, mentally and emotionally her sophomore year, referring to it as an all time low. However, she was able to rise above, having an all time high her junior year. Hicks described the pressure she felt to perform well, especially since graduation was a few months away.

Both seniors shared unique experiences which shaped their college lives, reassuring students that balancing everything can be difficult, but learning to prioritize and manage can make it easier.