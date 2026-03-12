In the Editor’s Chair – Interview with Charlotte Triggs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



By Mia Dubin



Charlotte Triggs is more than just the editor-in-chief of PEOPLE; she is a trailblazer, storyteller, leader, and inspiration. Through her work, she brings people’s stories to life and creates memorable moments that resonate far beyond the page.

Triggs originally trained to become a professional ballerina and auditioned for major dance companies in high school. When she went to college and began exploring other interests, she developed a love for languages, studying German, French and Spanish, and even considered a career as a translator. That path shifted when she landed an internship at a small news site in New York City. After completing several more internships, it became clear that journalism was the path for her.

When discussing how PEOPLE has evolved since she took the editor’s seat, Triggs reflected on her early days at the magazine. She first interned for PEOPLE during her junior year of college, when Martha Nelson, whom she described as an icon of her time, was in charge. Triggs called her a “baddie.”

Triggs said she worked the longest with editor Larry Hackett and recalled a piece of advice he once gave her: “If you can interview a cop outside of a crime scene at 10 p.m. in the rain, you can interview a celebrity.”

She also credited Jess Cagle, the former editor-in-chief at PEOPLE, for teaching her the importance of building relationships in the journalism industry. Triggs said she learned different skills from each of these mentors and emphasized that journalists should always remain open to learning while also bringing their own perspective to the table.

Discussing some of the stories that stood out during her time at PEOPLE, Triggs said she has worked across several beats at the magazine, including fashion, television and plastic surgery reporting, among others.

She added that there have been many pop culture milestones during her time at PEOPLE, such as Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s breakup and Caitlyn Jenner’s interview with Diane Sawyer, noting that although she has worked in different areas of the magazine, she has still contributed to several significant stories.

“I have gotten to be a witness to history by working [at PEOPLE] as long as I have,” Triggs said.

Triggs explained that PEOPLE has evolved since she became editor-in-chief, especially over the past year, with the launch of The PEOPLE App. This app acts as a “hub” for all things PEOPLE and the brand, according to Triggs. As the years go by, Triggs emphasized that it keeps becoming more fun.

When reflecting on advice she wished she had known before becoming editor-in-chief, Triggs explained that working in media often means doing things you do not expect, and that the role you imagine for yourself may not yet exist. She emphasized that she blazed her own trail.

“Ask for what you want, but be practical,” she said. If there is an open position above you, she explained, ask for it, and keep searching for opportunities and feedback.

“Having somebody give you feedback, telling you that you are not perfect, can be the best thing that you’ll ever have,” Triggs said. “Because you can go ahead and learn that and learn all the stuff you need to know in order to actually really be constantly growing.”

Triggs is more than just the editor-in-chief of the nation’s largest entertainment magazine; she is a leader, inspiration, and reminder that nothing is impossible, and the path for you might not be made yet, but you have the power to create it yourself.