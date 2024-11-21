How to have a Trader Joe’s Friendsgiving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Before students go home to their families for Thanksgiving, many may decide to have a Thanksgiving meal with their closest friends. But, being on campus can make it difficult for the students living in residence halls to prepare real meals without kitchens. Even for students who have a kitchen, food can be expensive.



Here are some easy and budget friendly options:

Serving about six people, the Trader Joe’s frozen mashed potatoes are priced at around $4.29. Whether it be a hot plate or a stove, you can heat these bagged mashed potatoes in a small pan or pot while adding heavy cream, salt, pepper and other seasonings to get quick and effortless mashed potatoes that are delicious.

At Trader Joe’s, you can make a batch of cornbread stuffing for 12 people for only $5. By simply warming butter, water and a seasoning pouch over a hot plate and adding in the bread, one can achieve at least somewhat authentic Thanksgiving stuffing.

Instead of taking time to prepare raw green beans, one can make the Garlic Shiitake Green Beans from Trader Joe’s. With two bags serving about five people and one bag costing less than $3, you can easily make this sample Thanksgiving side by simply heating the bag in the microwave for a few minutes.

Apple pie is a staple dessert at the Thanksgiving dinner table, but how could someone in a dorm make it at school? Some of the easiest desserts are the ones you can microwave. First, microwave one pre-sliced apple in water for 3-4 minutes and then take apples out of the water. Mix ¼ a cup of flour and one tablespoon of cold butter to make a breadcrumb-like texture. After this, stir in 1 tablespoon of light brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of oats and ⅛ of a teaspoon of cinnamon into the flour and butter mixture. Finally, put the mixture on top of the softened apples in a mug and microwave for another few minutes until the top is a golden brown color.

For some, trying to recreate Thanksgiving can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be! Finding easy ways to make your favorite dishes can allow you to create memories with your friends during the holidays.