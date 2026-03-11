How to Dress Fashionably for a Corporate Lifestyle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did you just get your first corporate internship or job? Stressed about what outfits to wear? Wondering what is appropriate in a corporate environment?

Walking into a corporate environment for the first time can feel intimidating and an outfit should not add to the stress.

“I want to seem professional but it’s hard when I don’t know where to start,” said junior marketing and business management student Jenna Vesper.

Another Maryland student agreed. “Corporate outfits honestly stress me out because I always feel uncomfortable and not like myself when I have to wear them,” junior nursing student Molly Grimberg said.

Dressing fashionably for a corporate lifestyle is all about balance. Staying comfortable but maintaining confidence is key! So, what exactly should you wear?

Every corporate wardrobe needs staple items you can rely on. Blazers, blouses, slacks and a knee-length skirt are key pieces that can be mixed into any outfit. Go for neutral colors, that way you can always add in a pop of color through shoes, blouses or even accessories. The most important idea though, is to go for things that fit you well. Anything too loose or too tight does not look professional.

Now, shoes! Shoes matter more than you may think. Opt for some closed toe flats, heels or loafers. Make sure they are comfortable for long days in the office. Blisters are the worst! Always have a pair of black or white shoes ready. And if you choose to wear heels, remember to practice walking before heading to the office.

Remember that professional settings can have different dress codes. Some offices may be more business casual while others are more formal. Pay attention to what supervisors or team leaders wear to see how exactly you should be dressing. And remember, it is always better to be overdressed than underdressed. You will get a good feel after a few days in the office.

To tie it all off, remember to have confidence. If you are feeling down about your outfit, do not let it show. Stand tall and make eye contact with others around the office. You will fit in in no time.