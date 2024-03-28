How to celebrate Ramadan as a busy college student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

This article was written by freelance writer Esha Bhatti

Muslims around the world began fasting from sunrise to sunset for Ramadan last week, the month-long holiday that commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. This month is a time of serenity for Muslims through increased prayer, charity and Quranic study. However, Ramadan can sometimes feel stressful for college students who must balance religious observance with classes, internships and extracurricular activities.

Hadia Malik, a sophomore architecture major at the University of Maryland, began fasting regularly two years ago. She says it’s been difficult to properly break her fast this Ramadan with many of her classes being held in the evenings.

“I can’t give my 100% hands on, but I guess it is what it is,” Malik said.

Hibah Chaudhry, a freshman at UMD , has temporarily changed her study habits so that she can partake in Ramadan festivities. Chaudhry, whose major is undecided, says that she usually studies best at night, but is doing things differently this month.

“I push all [of my] work up so that I can focus on reading the Quran before I go to bed,” Chaudhry said.

Luckily, both students have developed a set of reminders that they believe can help students get the most out of this holy month while continuing to succeed on campus.

Eat a nutritious suhoor

Chaudhry’s suhoor, pre-dawn meal, usually consists of a croissant with eggs, yogurt or overnight oats.

“I feel like those foods keep me more full throughout the day compared to super sugary [foods],” Chaudhry said.

Dr. Kendra Kay, an internal medicine physician at Padder Health Services, said that the protein in the eggs that Chaudhry eats is key to maintaining a sense of fullness while fasting.

“The protein will [reduce] hunger pains and help avoid loss of muscle mass,” Kay said.

Furthermore, Kay explained that eating complex carbohydrates before fasting will help maintain energy levels throughout the day.

“They’re superior to simple sugars and carbohydrates because they [allow] a slow rise in the blood sugar rather than a big spike in the blood sugar,” Kay said.

Kay recommends Greek yogurt, lean fish and lean meat as good sources of protein before fasting. She also suggests oatmeal, fruits, vegetables and nuts to get in important complex carbohydrates.

Understand the mental Health benefits

Malik says that fasting has improved her mental health by increasing her productivity when she wakes up in the mornings.

“You automatically wake up, you eat food, you can go to the gym, [and] you can start your routine from there,” Malik said.

Kay adds that fasting can build resilience in the body the way that exercise does.

“Some studies [suggest] that fasting creates mild stress on the body’s cells and by doing that, it helps the body adapt to that stress and f be stronger in the end,” Kay said.

Remember your “why”

When fasting feels difficult, Malik ponders upon the moral benefit that fasting provides.

“It’s a time where you can look at yourself as a Muslim, and you can better yourself,” Malik said.

Chaudhry said that reminding herself of those less fortunate who cannot afford food allows her to get through her day without food.

“You put yourself in the shoes of people that are less fortunate . . . just being able to experience that for a month makes you so much more grateful for everything that you do have,” Chaudhry said.