How the USC Ice Bucket Challenge Has Taken Over the Internet

Over the past few weeks, the Ice Bucket Challenge has taken social media by storm, but this time, something is different.

On March 31, 2025, the University of South Carolina’s ‘Mental Illness Needs Discussion’ club, also known as MIND, posted an Instagram video announcing the start of their Ice Bucket Challenge. This challenge involves pouring a container of ice water over one’s head, usually to raise awareness for a cause.

According to the video, the club’s three main goals are “breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, advocating for suicide prevention on campus, and promoting daily mindfulness,” and the challenge’s purpose is to promote these goals.

A subsequent post with instructions told participants to record themselves participating in the challenge, post the video, tag friends, and donate to Active Minds.

Quickly gaining traction on Instagram, the original post has gained 57,509 likes, and the instructions post has 159,977 likes. The hashtag SpeakYourMind, which users are encouraged to use when sharing their challenge participation, has 212k posts. Additionally, celebrities like influencer James Charles and former NFL player Peyton Manning participated. According to USA Today, almost $300,000 has been raised.

The Ice Bucket Challenge has also reached the University of Maryland. Freshman computer science major, Konstantinos Paparrizos, completed the challenge with his friends.

“I think originally, the idea of spreading awareness about the initiative was really meaningful, but I feel like it kind of lost that meaning,” Paparrizos said in reference to the challenge’s connection to mental health, adding that many are doing it for fun.

The “original” Ice Bucket Challenge started in 2014 when three men living with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, joined together to promote awareness. According to the ALS website, over 17 million people participated in the challenge, and over $115 million was raised.

Some people online are criticizing the USC Ice Bucket Challenge, claiming that it takes attention away from ALS. Brooke Elby, who is an ALS advocate, posted a video on Instagram expressing her frustrations with the new challenge.

The caption read, “Just please acknowledge why the Ice Bucket Challenge first blew up: ALS. And we’re still waiting on a cure with a 2-5 year prognosis.”

“It’s the same setup for a different thing,” sophomore letters and sciences major, Faylin McCormack, said about the ALS and USC Mind Ice Bucket challenges, “I think that’s interesting.”

On April 21, the ALS Association posted a video on Instagram positively acknowledging the new Ice Bucket Challenge. They tagged USC MIND and Active Minds, and the caption stated, “Tell a friend to tell a friend…the Ice Bucket Challenge is back! Mental health impacts everyone, including people affected by ALS.”