How senior captain Isabella Ruck leads the Maryland Dance Team

Cheers fill the Xfinity Center as the lights dim and the Maryland Men’s Basketball takes the court. As the ‘Crab 5’ take center stage, one girl confidently leads a team of dancers, welcoming the players and hyping up the crowd. That girl is Isabella Ruck, the senior captain of the Maryland Dance Team.

Ruck, a senior public health science major and business minor, has led the Maryland Dance Team at every home football and basketball game. Beyond the performances packed with energy and clean routines, discipline and leadership that has shaped Ruck’s college experience.

“I started dancing when I was only two years old,” said Ruck. “I’ve been dancing competitively since I was around six or seven years old — tap, jazz, ballet, any you could think of.”

For Ruck, dance was never just a hobby. It was her entire life and an outlet that kept her grounded, especially when deciding where to attend college. Maryland ultimately won her heart.

“I committed to Maryland on decision day,” she said. “I was drawn to the balance — academics, social life, good sports life and culture, and my ability to be a part of the dance team.”

Ruck quickly found her place on the team and her coaches recognized her leadership skills as a freshman. She stepped into a leadership role during her sophomore year, starting a journey that eventually led her to the top.

As the senior captain of the dance team, Ruck manages every aspect, from running practices and cleaning routines to planning events, to communicating with coaches and dancers. She said her experience has been just as fulfilling as it has been difficult.

“It’s rewarding,” Ruck said. “It teaches you how to be a good leader and role model, and learning to put others before yourself, and trying to do what’s best for the organization as a whole.”

Hannah Powell, former dance team captain and current assistant coach, has witnessed Ruck’s growth on the dance team from her freshman to senior year.

“Bella is extremely hard working,” Powell said. “She’s assertive when she needs to be—she has a good balance of being able to get things done.”

On game days, Ruck has the most important role. She is the person dancers look to when they need help or are performing on the court or field.

“She keeps a positive environment with her being able to work quickly under pressure and not show stress—that’s a good quality to have as a captain,” Powell said. “Even if she might be stressed in certain situations, she doesn’t wear it on her face.”

Behind the scenes, Ruck is committed to balancing the responsibilities of being the captain. She accomplishes all of this while continuing to excel academically in a demanding major.

Catherine Gilligan—senior public health practice major—Ruck’s roommate and best friend since freshman year, has seen her inspirational work ethic.

“She’s always on calls with the coaches and other members of leadership, doing a lot of organization,” Gilligan said. “I admire her ability to take on so many different things—she is a good friend to everyone.”

Gilligan remembered watching Ruck dancing at the final Maryland football game of the season.

“Her senior fall game for football, that was a very proud moment,” Gilligan said. “I was getting flashbacks to her freshman year and her dancing on the field and how much she’s grown.”

Ruck’s leadership entails much more than running practice and leading dances. It’s about creating an atmosphere that allows girls to grow just like she did. She is a support system for younger dancers and brings structure and passion to the team.

“You have thirty heads looking towards you, and you need to be prepared for anything,” Ruck said. “I learned I have a lot more potential and power than I thought.”

Ruck knows that leadership and dancing will always be a part of her life, even though she is unsure where life will bring her after graduation.

“I’m thankful for not only leadership roles but also the team and being able to have a smaller community,” Ruck said. “I just don’t think it would be the same if I didn’t have dance—I try to take a second to reminisce and be present and soak it in.”