How a bagel store employee became the hype man for Greek life organizations nationwide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Students looking for a bagel after a night out can always count on Rob Hawkins to deliver a clever rap when their order is ready. However, since 2015, even students outside of College Park have been able to get a performance.

Hawkins, who requested to be referred to as Hype, after his username on social platforms (@Hypehizzle69 on Instagram, and @Hype.hizzle69 on TikTok), says he has over 2,000 requests from collegiate organizations across the country.

Hype’s first request came from regulars who visited him at The Bagel Place, which closed in 2021. He then moved to Bagels ‘n Grinds, which sits underneath The Hotel at the University of Maryland, on a “gut feeling.”

The regulars were members of Delta Delta Delta, one of 16 sororities at the University of Maryland.

“I didn’t even know they were in a sorority. I didn’t know anything about sororities back then, but they always had a group vibe, so I always called them my sisters.” Hype said.

When they asked him to come up with an anthem, he got to work.



“I was walking home one day, and on that walk home, that’s when that Delta anthem came to me, ‘beauty, swag and brains’” he said.

The original rap quickly spread to Tri Delta chapters across the nation. Now on TikTok, an audio with the rap has 45 videos.

While Hype now makes videos for other chapters, Tri Delta still has a special place in his heart. He wears a Tri Delta lanyard at work, and recently saw one of his original Tri Delta “sisters” who came to visit him, 10 years after her original request.

“I’ve been at it for 10 years now, and we’re still a family. Once a family, we always stay a family,” he said, “it’s crazy that it’s been a whole decade and people still like what I do.”

As for his creative process, he says research comes first, which includes learning an organization’s hand signs, mottos and values.

“I clear my mind, and that’s when it starts coming to me,” he said, “I write like two or three lines, and then once the video starts, I literally black out and just start freestyling.”

Although most of his content is related to Greek life, Hype also makes content for other student organizations and sports teams. He has a tight bond with the Maryland women’s lacrosse team, who ensured that he was included on a B1G 10 special in 2016 featuring their team, who labeled him their “unofficial mascot.”

Since moving from his original location, he said that the team continues to visit, despite it being a “whole new generation.”

“It has to be something in the bagel-related universe.” Hype said

Danya Taub, a senior general biology major and member of Tri Delta, says she became close with Hype after several visits to Bagels ‘n Grinds over the years.

“It’s always so awesome how he supports us but also all of Greek life,” she said, “I feel like he’s always trying to help us out with our philanthropy events.”

Taub says Hype will frequently repost the chapter’s Instagram stories during fundraising periods, and goes out of his way to say hi.

“It’s almost like he’s helping us come together with other Tri Delta chapters around the world,” Taub said.