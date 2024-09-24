This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Cigarettes After Sex brought their ethereal sound to the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md.on Sept. 10 as a part of their ongoing “X’s World Tour.” The concert was a spellbinding experience that left the audience immersed in the band’s signature melodies.

As the stage lights dimmed, the eager crowd erupted in cheers, eagerly awaiting the band’s arrival. Cigarettes After Sex quickly drew the audience in, opening their set with captivating tracks like “Sweetest Thing” and “Affection.” Throughout the performance, the band seamlessly transitioned between their popular hits and lesser-known songs, showcasing the depth of their musical catalog.

One of the most striking elements of the show was the band’s ability to create an intimate atmosphere within the large venue. The soft, ambient soundscapes, combined with the minimalist stage setup, transported the audience to a world of their own. Lead singer Greg Gonzalez’s smooth, hypnotic vocals filled the air, captivating the crowd with their emotional intensity.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the band’s performance of their iconic song, “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby.” As the melody echoed through the Merriweather Post Pavilion, the audience fell into a collective trance, mesmerized by the sheer beauty of the music.

Witnessing Cigarettes After Sex live was a truly magical experience and one that I will not soon forget. While I typically enjoy more upbeat and loud shows, I was able to appreciate the tranquility and focus of their sounds. This concert was a must-see event for fans of dream pop and indie music. It showcased the band’s remarkable talent and ability to create a deeply immersive and emotional atmosphere.