Heat up your wardrobe: must-have fashion picks for the summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

As summer approaches, it is time to look for fashionable trends that will heat up your closet.

The baggy jeans and loose-fit look will always be a fashion piece, regardless of the weather. PacSun takes charge of the season ahead by showing comfort, individuality and Y2k nostalgia, from summer dresses to denim shorts, and cute blouses.

As the early 2000s aesthetics are coming back this summer, there has been a 40% increase in global sales amongst a variety of stores.

“The style merges early 2000s aesthetics with modern sensibilities, incorporating low-rise jeans, baby tees, and bedazzled accessories,” according to Analyzify.

If you are not into the Y2k nostalgic vibe or a streetwear type of look, and prefer a modern aesthetic, then H&M is the perfect store.

H&M is offering cute and affordable clothing. This season, they have dresses, bathing suits, shorts, and cropped shirts. You can find the nearest H&M at the Mall of Prince George’s County.

“I’m looking for sundresses, H&M usually had affordable clothing,” senior journalism and Latin studies major, Alexa Figueroa said. “It’s so hard to find a good sundress that’s not gonna break the bank.”

Uniqlo also offers much more modern, vibrant, and casual clothing.

This year’s Uniqlo clothing line-up features natural materials, a relaxed silhouette, and cool and neutral tones. These clothes will keep your closet stocked and always prepared for an event or gathering with friends.

“I really like their cotton shirts and tank tops to be cool for the summer,” junior nursing major, Hannah Boaz said. “I also stocked up on some sundresses. The plain ones are pretty, but I love their silk skirt collection.”

Hollister is bringing its summer clothing line to all of its stores, with everything from dresses, denim shorts, and jeans, to vibrant summer tops. As frequent sales are occurring, it is worth your money to buy clothes ahead of time to be prepared for each season.