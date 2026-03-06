From College Park to Red Carpets: Giuliana Rancic Inspires UMD Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Mia Dubin

Giuliana Rancic is more than just an entertainment reporter. She is a former Terp who has inspired many young journalism students to reach for the stars (literally), interviewing Hollywood celebrities as a co-anchor and host for E! News, where she has reported on all things Hollywood.

Rancic, who was born in Naples, Italy, moved to the United States as a child. She learned English and American culture from late-night television and practicing interviews in the mirror. She even recorded herself practicing how to give critiques, emphasizing from a young age that the media is very inspiring to her.

Rancic wrote in an email that her time at the University of Maryland was “foundational.”

“UMD gave me hands-on experience and pushed me out of my comfort zone,” Rancic said. “It wasn’t just about being on camera; it was about understanding how newsrooms operate and how to tell stories responsibly.”

Rancic explained that a live breaking news class at UMD had a profound impact on her. She emphasized how the high-pressure environment, mimicking a real newsroom, gave her the confidence and skills she still depends on for live television. Rancic also explained that the university’s accommodations and support during her scoliosis surgery allowed her to complete her senior year.

“That experience taught me resilience and showed the value of an institution that truly cares for its students,” she wrote.

When it comes to the glitz, glam and gleam of her career, Rancic said there have been many incredible moments interviewing the biggest stars in the world, but her proudest moment was sharing her breast cancer journey to help other women.

“If my platform made even one person schedule a screening, that means everything,” she said.

Rancic also emphasized that her favorite celebrity interviews are those in which stars do not take themselves too seriously.

“That’s when the magic happens,” she said.

As a woman in the media world, Rancic discussed the empowerment she feels whenever she gets to use her voice.

“Showing that you can define success on your own terms, whether it’s advocating for women’s health, mentoring young journalists, or balancing motherhood. The media landscape can be competitive, but I’ve always believed there’s room for women to lift each other up.” Rancic said.

Rancic wants to motivate students to remain curious, prepared, and relentless, in a good way, urging students to say yes to every opportunity.

“And remember: your reputation is everything,” Rancic emphasized.

Rancic is more than just an interviewer; she is a voice for women who inspires and uplifts. For all journalism and UMD students, Rancic is proof that working hard, embracing curiosity, and reaching for the stars is not just an illusion, but it can be your reality.