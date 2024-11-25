Four natural gems near College Park to savor the last moments of Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

As more and more leaves detach from the trees and the wind gets chillier, it is important that we cling to the last few weeks of autumn at the University of Maryland. Fall in this area is pretty underrated; there is nothing like a Maryland autumn.

So, whether it be to de-stress from upcoming finals or just reconnect with nature, here are a few natural gems of the College Park area.

Paint Branch trail

UMD students may already be familiar with this one since it is on campus, but it should be on each of their college bucket lists. Right across from the Iribe Center, the Paint Branch trail goes for about three miles, all the way to Lake Artemesia. It is the perfect little haven to enjoy the accessible nature of College Park.

Greenbelt Park

Just a 10-minute drive from campus, UMD’s most local national park has all sorts of hiking trails, from the five-mile-long Perimeter Trail to the .8-mile-long Blueberry Trail, to walk beneath the endless fall trees. There are picnicking areas, open fields and campground sites for an hour or whole weekend of fall fun. Aside from the campgrounds, which are $20 a night, the park is entirely free.

Patuxent Research Refuge

This huge piece of nature is in Laurel, a 25-minute drive from campus. Trails all around the wetlands make it the perfect place for hiking, biking, photography and more. The bridge across the lake specifically is great for observing often ignored wildlife. The refuge also has a visitor center with friendly staff and a bookstore full of all sorts of adorable knick-knacks. It is a great place to find Christmas gifts for fellow nature lovers.

United States Botanic Garden

In the heart of D.C. and accessible via the Metro green line, the U.S. Botanic Garden is overflowing with beautiful plants and flowers to walk amongst. It is a great and affordable place to enjoy nature in all climates, whether at the outdoor gardens or indoor conservatory with constantly new exhibits. During the upcoming holiday season, the garden is especially gorgeous as the decor is in full swing. D.C. is generally a great place to enjoy autumn. The U.S. Botanic Garden is just a few minutes away from the National Cathedral, a gorgeous feat of architecture with its own outdoor garden and field to take plenty of photos or just bask in the crisp air. Walking around the nearby National Mall is also a great opportunity to see the fall colors before winter.