This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On The University of Maryland campus, TikTok is not only dictating what students watch; it is deciding what they wear. Some students believe the app’s trends are taking away personal style, while others believe that it is fostering creative outfits.

TikTok trends are constantly changing, whether it is the latest viral dance or accessory. TikTok fashion trends fit the definition of a micro trend, which according to Trend Bible, is an industry-specific consumer trend with a shorter lifespan that is ready for the mass market.

One UMD student sees micro trends as part of TikTok’s algorithm.

“I just think that especially with the algorithm giving you videos you like more of, I feel like a lot of people are seeing the same things,” said sophomore journalism major Jillian Hartman.

UMD students agreed that micro trends and TikTok itself can have an impact on personal style.

“I think that TikTok definitely has an influence on people’s styles,” said Abigail Bender, a sophomore journalism and government and politics major.

Sylvia Randle, a sophomore philosophy, politics, economics and English major, agrees. She has gotten fashion ideas from TikTok in the past.

“I really have wanted [the American flag sweatshirt] since I’ve seen other girls wearing it,” Randle said.

Some UMD students find that TikTok influences students towards the same styles.

“I feel like a lot of people our age, college age, probably see the same things and get inspiration from that,” Hartman said.

Not all UMD students think that micro trends are bad. Bender said that her style is influenced by TikTok. She thinks TikTok can be helpful for finding personal style.

“Although it’s influencing you to buy something, it’s also helping you become more creative in your style,” Bender said.

Bender noted that influencers have impacted her personal style as well.

According to Randle, TikTok has not only influenced personal style, but it has also influenced sustainability practices.

“I think that TikTok in a way has encouraged upcycling because people have Depops. Depop is very in right now, which is better for the environment and for the economy than fast fashion,” Randle said.

Whether or not TikTok and its micro trends are negatively impacting personal style is up for debate on UMD’s campus.