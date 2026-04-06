Five Tips You Should Know If You’re Going On A Study Abroad Trip   

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who studied abroad for almost a month last summer in southern France, and will be going on another two week program with the Philip Merrill College of Journalism this upcoming summer in Tanzania, I understand that it’s imperative to plan ahead. Use these five tips and tricks for when you’re abroad!

Tip #1: Do research

I CANNOT stress this enough. When traveling to a country you have never been before, you must do research into where you are staying, the culture and the people.

I lived with an 80-year-old couple that was my host family for over three weeks in southern France. In order to respect their way of life and values, as well as the people of the city I was visiting, I needed to research French culture. I’m fairly certain if I didn’t do this, I would have accidentally offended them without knowing, as many cultures have unspoken social rules.

This also goes towards having the best experience possible. The more you know about where you are visiting, the deeper and more meaningful experience you will have.

Tip #2: Be intentional when it comes to packing

It’s very important to make sure you have everything you need before going to a different country. Learn about the weather that time of year and review plans or excursions you will or want to go on.

This one may seem silly but if you have specific toiletry products or something of that sort, bring multiples! Chances are if you run out you won’t be able to buy your brand of choice while abroad.

Create a list and go over it at least a dozen times. It would suck to be that person with the expired passport or who is sweating or freezing all day because you didn’t bring the right clothes. Take a look at this packing list from the U.S. News Travel for helpful ideas!

Tip #3: Make connections with those you are studying abroad with

If you are going to a new country with a group of strangers, make friends with them. You want a buddy or group of people to explore with for safety reasons and for a more fun experience!

This may be harder if your program has students from other schools, but try your hardest and make yourself open to your peers, and maybe other students from different countries.

This also goes for host families and locals. If you’re studying abroad, you should be learning as much as you can about the culture and community you’re living in. Learning about your host family and engaging with them is a gift that you shouldn’t take for granted.

Tip #4: Be mindful of your wallet

Paying to go on a study abroad program is super expensive, and you will spend a lot more while you’re actually abroad — take this from someone who overdid it. Looking back, I wish I’d known about common scams or “tourist traps” located in popular travel spots.

Keeping a reasonable budget during your trip will allow you to buy meaningful and fun souvenirs while also not bankrupting yourself. Ensure your money will last you to the end of your journey.

Tip #5: Plan ahead, but don’t rush booking weekend trips

If you are going abroad for an entire semester, it’s more common to do weekend trips to other countries and cities than if you’re doing a short-term abroad program. Do extra research and make a list ahead of time of possible trips you might want to go on.

This will give you a good jumpstart, but don’t rush to book anything. It’s fairly easy to pay and book for these weekend trips later. Things will come up before you go — you may make friends and decide to tag along with them, or you may have something else come up.

It may seem like a lot, but being organized and taking these tips into account will make your life easier later, and make your study abroad experience 10 times better!