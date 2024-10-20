This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Fall is officially here and there is no better way to celebrate the season than visiting the nation’s capital.

In a city with history and culture, there are endless opportunities for every type of person. You can celebrate fall while shopping, hiking, learning history, eating and more!

This guide offers diverse activities for a day trip and will hopefully spark your imagination for future excursions.

Start the day by exploring the fall foliage. Some great places are the National Mall, Rock Creek Park and the National Arboretum. Foliage in the D.C. area is expected to peak around the end of October.

After admiring the fall nature of D.C., you might be hungry. Your day trip would be incomplete without a fun fall drink. Commonwealth Joe is a classy cafe with seasonal lattes and chai. If you are craving warm apple cider, Cameo is the place to go.

Shopping is a great activity for the afternoon. Every Sunday, the Georgetown Flea Market has many unique and affordable items. In Georgetown, M Street is a popular area with a variety of shops. For luxury or just some fun window shopping, CityCenterDC has Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Tiffany and more.

As the afternoon shopping comes to a close, dinner approaches. Luckily, Washington, D.C. has many restaurants all varying in the price range. Chicken+Whiskey is a great, affordable choice. Serving Peruvian chicken and a variety of whiskies, their title is indicative of the menu. For a fancier dinner, Carmine’s is an Italian restaurant with great reviews.

For a fall dessert, Ice Cream Jubilee is the place to go. They have seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Spice Churro, Apple Butter Oatmeal Cookie, and more!

Your fall excursion should end on an exciting note, with a little bit of fright. A city full of history is a city full of haunting. By venturing into a ghost tour, you will get spooked and most likely learn more about the city’s past.

Hopefully, at the end of the day, you have learned something new, tried a new food, and had fun. Fitting so many activities into one day can be difficult. Do not hesitate to split your trip into two days and do not limit yourself to only the activities on this list. Our nation’s capital is meant to be explored!