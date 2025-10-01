Fall Fashion Trends For The 2025 Season To Enhance Your Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the fall season begins, a variety of trends become everyday staples. Whether this be a certain fabric like flannel or a versatile item like a leather jacket, these pieces are essential to a “trendy” fall wardrobe.

Suede Jackets and Bags

Texture makes an outfit. Any look is immediately upgraded by adding a suede jacket or bag. Suede boosts a look from “basic” to bold.

Here are some “go to” suede staples:

Brown Shopper (H&M) – $39.99

Oversized Slouchy Shoulder Bag – Universal Thread™ (Target) – $35.00

Oversized Suede Worker Jacket (Garage) – $95.99

Faux Suede Jacket (Zara) – $79.90

Bella Faux Suede Fringe Jacket (Revolve) – $98.00

Denim on Denim

Denim on denim seems like an odd combination. However, brands like Levi’s are highlighting this pairing. There are many ways to style this look, including wearing denim with different washes or patterns.

Some celebrities who showed off their denim-on-denim looks include: Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow, American model Kendall Jenner, American singer Jennifer Lopez, American model Hailey Bieber and American actress Emmy Rossum.

Here are some denim products to enhance your fall wardrobe:

Edikted Contrast Stitch Button Up Denim Shirt (Pacsun) – $67.20

Rebecca Denim Mini Dress – (Altar’d State) – $74.00

Women’s Game Day Denim Flare Mini Skirt – Wild Fable™ Blue (Target) – $25.00

Hughes Jacket Dark Wash Denim (Princess Polly) – $79.00

Flared-Skirt Denim Dress (H&M) – $44.99

All Things Red

Red is a radiant color choice that stands out in any look. Adding a pop of color shows personality and creativity, and red is a classic fall color that catches the eye immediately. Here are some ways Cosmopolitan shows its readers how to style the color red!

Plaid Patterns

Patterns elevate any look through their intricate designs and unique displays. ELLE certifies that plaid is this fall’s “Go-to Print.”

Here are ELLE’s endless possibilities for adding plaid into your wardrobe:

5. Capris

Contrary to popular belief, capris are making their way back into style. These pants are the perfect length for the cool fall weather!

Here are some of Vogue’s Favorite Capri Pants:

With the fall season underway, look out for these trendy essentials. These seasonal looks are perfect for a cozy afternoon pumpkin picking or decorating the yard in red and orange colors. Start shopping for the fall season now to have fashion-forward style!