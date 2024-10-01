“Emily in Paris” Season Finale Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Bonjour! Or should I say Ciao?

The season finale of “Emily in Paris” is full of make-ups, break-ups and, of course, lots of drama, but one major twist leaves viewers wondering if “Emily in Paris” will return.

In the previous episode, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) interrupts Emily’s (Lily Collins) romantic Rome rendezvous with her new love interest, Marcello Muratori, (Eugenio Franceschini) to convince him to sign with PR agency Agence Grateau instead of their competitor, JVMA. Unfortunately, Sylvie’s unexpected visit caused Marcello to believe Emily’s romantic trip was just a sham to win his business.

The finale starts with Sylvie and Emily arguing at breakfast in Rome. Emily deserts Sylvie at breakfast to find Marcello and convince him of her true intent. On her drive to Marcello’s hometown of Solitano, Mindy (Ashley Park) calls Emily and tells her that Nico (Paul Forman) and her broke up and her band was disqualified from Eurovision. Mindy decides she needs girl time with Emily in Rome.

In Solitano, Emily convinces Marcello that she came to Rome for him and not his business. She attends a celebratory lunch with him and his employees and experiences the true community and culture of Umberto Muratori, Marcello’s exclusive cashmere company. After lunch, Emily warns Marcello not to take the JVMA offer, worried it will destroy the company’s soul. Once again, this makes Marcello think that Emily is only interested in his company and he sends her broken heartedly back to Rome.

In Rome, Mindy stumbles upon a street piano performer who allows her to perform an original song. She makes instant fans who spread her stellar performance throughout cyberspace.

Marcello’s mother, Antonia (Anna Galiena), overheard Emily’s conversation with Marcello and asked to meet with Agence Grateau in their Italian office, but there is no Italian office… yet. Mindy wakes up to an offer to be a judge on “Chinese Pop Star”.

Sylvie calls in a favor and secures a temporary office. Sylvie’s team wins Muratori over and a tentative agreement is reached. A party is thrown to celebrate the partnership. Marcello arrives and we learn that Emily has asked to be taken off of the Umberto Muratori account.

“I don’t want to work with you, Marcello. I want to be with you,” Emily said.

Back in Paris, new girl Genevieve (Thalia Besson) receives a call that Chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) has received his Michelin star. At the celebration party, Genevieve tries to kiss Gabriel who politely rejects her advances. Still caught up on Emily, he leaves a voicemail informing her of his star.

Sylvie announces that Agence Grateau will be opening a Roman office with Emily at the helm. Emily moves into her gorgeous new apartment. Mindy declares she will be joining her after her time in Shanghai. Mindy shares Emily’s news with Gabriel, who seems shocked. Gabriel shows up at Mindy’s apartment distressed to ask where he can find Emily.

In the final minutes of the episode, Emily poses by the window and begins deleting the “Paris” from her Instagram bio, ready to make the change to “EmilyinRome.” Are you team Gabriel or team Marcello? Can Emily’s fashion survive an Italian makeover? The show has been renewed for a fifth season so stay tuned.