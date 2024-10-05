DRINK SPIKING: HOW TO AVOID, CONCLUDE AND RESPOND

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

TW: mentions of sexual assault and drugs

As we get further into the school year, it is important to be aware of drink spiking. There are many ways to protect yourself, conclude if you are a victim and respond in a way that helps you.

Drink spiking is more common than many may think. According to Talk About Trust, one in 10 young adults have been a victim of spiking whether they are aware of it or not. That leaves many to be vulnerable to drug-related sexual assault, so it is important to educate yourself as a precaution.

In order to steer clear of spiked drinks, you should always see your drink being made (or make it yourself,) never accept a drink from someone you do not know and never leave your drink unattended.

As a further precaution, you can buy a cute and affordable nightcap scrunchie from NightCapit. These act as a hair tie you can use to put your hair up or wear on your wrist when you go out. When unraveled, it becomes a cover for your drink that you can easily slip on, giving your drink extra protection.

Now, if you wake up after a night out and you suspect that you have been a victim of drug-related sexual assault, there are a few ways to conclude your theory.

Symptoms of drink spiking can be (but are not limited to:) nausea, difficulty breathing, loss of memory, dizziness, blurred vision, disorientation, body temperature changes, loss of bladder control, and sweating, according to the University of Maryland Health Center.

If you are experiencing symptoms like these or if you want to be evaluated as an extra precaution, reach out to CARE, UMD’s resource for victims of power-based violence. Free testing can be arranged at the University Health Center (please note CARE does not take walk-ins). You can call 301-741-3442 or email uhc-care@umd.edu if you believe you have been drugged.

After you have been confirmed as a victim of drink spiking, you want to look into resources that can help you or help your friends and family become aware of this issue. CARE at the University of Maryland has more information such as: therapy options, how to get educated or involved, as well as info on how to help a survivor.

Additionally, The University of Maryland has a Counseling Center that provides a safe and supportive environment that can help you or someone you know to discuss your experience. On the website, you can find contact information to reach out and get the help you or someone else may need.

Remember to be aware of where your drinks are coming from, you can have fun and still be safe!