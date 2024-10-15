“Dinner in America”: an Authentic Love Story with Representation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

The movie “Dinner in America” (2020) on Hulu has captivated teenage girls all over social media, resurfacing into popularity. It is gaining more attention now as one of the film’s songs, “Watermelon,” has garnered more than 67 thousand posts on TikTok.

“Dinner in America” revolves around two outsiders who are the complete opposite of, but manage to find comfort in, each other. The film portrays their love story as a journey of rebellion and self-discovery. Viewers are especially mesmerized by the main character, Patty (Emily Skeggs).

According to The Guardian, Patty is a “lonely and nerdy young woman.” She lacks an understanding for sarcasm, struggles with understanding social cues and wears a lot of color.

Patty is a neurodivergent adult, who also has helicopter parents who try to shelter her from everything.

Through her quirkiness, Patty’s character speaks for people that are not always appropriately represented in films. She is a role model for those young girls who can not quite put their finger on a character that truly speaks to them.

As “Dinner in America” gains more attention, teenage girls all over the world are ecstatic that they now have someone representing them in a realistic, raw fashion. Despite Patty’s differences, she meets love interest Simon (Kyle Gallner).

Simon accepts Patty and loves her for exactly how she is, not how he wants her to be. He does not give her a makeover or change her. He sees her and acknowledges her eccentricities, never looking down on her and continuously loving her. Simon sparks a confidence in Patty that encourages her to be fully herself and go against norms.

Patty gives teenage girls a whole new meaning to being inquisitive and authentic. She is an inspiration to many women, both young and old.

According to Brown University, students tend to have feelings of self-doubt about their own accomplishments and abilities as they step onto a campus filled with unfamiliar faces. Patty’s character embodies these feelings and uses it to her advantage, making teenage girls feel seen and understood. Although she faces constant teasing, she remains true to herself.

She is not bothered about what other people think of her — an important trait to have as young girls discover who they are and who they will become.

Young adults tend to stray away from color as they mature because it is “too childish,” according to The Campus. However, Patty’s character has initiated trends, such as “Patty Inspired Outfits,” where people can be seen wearing bright and colorful outfits, stepping out of their comfort zone.

Ultimately, Patty is a reminder that individuality is the most important part of being secure in your identity. In order for Patty to gain self-confidence, she has to accept herself first and her character encourages other people to do the same.