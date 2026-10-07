DC Concerts You Need to Know About This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you are walking to class, studying in your room, or doing your makeup with friends, music is consistently a part of everyday life. It brings comfort to people, and you can always find music that fits your mood. But what’s better than hearing it through your headphones or through a speaker? Hearing it live at a concert.

In Washington, there are so many upcoming concerts that should be on your fall semester activity list. Living near the national hub, the opportunities for concerts are limitless.

Just a short Metro ride from Washington, D.C., we are closely connected to the concert culture of The Anthem. Located in the Wharf District, the “waterfront concert venue that can hold up to 6,000 people,” according to the venue’s website.

Some upcoming concerts for the rest of the semester include: Steve Lacy’s Oh yeah? on Oct. 18, Victoria Monét’s Frequency Of Love on Nov. 27 and Tyla’s The A*Pop World Tour on Dec. 2.

Each concert brings a different energy to The Anthem, and each one will be worth your time and money. The Anthem offers the chance to experience musical diversity without traveling too far off campus.

The Capital One Arena is hosting Teddy Swims’ The UGLY on Oct. 13, Rod Wave’s Don’t Look Down on Oct. 16, Katseye’s The WildWorld on Oct. 22, Sombr’s You are the Reason on Nov. 7 and Doja Cat’s Ma Vie World Tour on Nov. 21.

The Arena is also hosting its annual Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball featuring the Jonas Brothers, Sombr, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Nickelback, TXT & Yeonjun, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches and JYT.

If you are looking for a huge venue that has a lineup of extremely talented artists and is a short distance from campus, Capital One Arena is the place to be this fall semester.

Although concerts can be quite an expense, the memories associated will last a lifetime. Dancing with your friends in the pit, in the nosebleeds or anywhere in between will create bonds among you guys that will be forever remembered and cherished deeply.

Music is integrated into our everyday lives, so this semester, take out your headphones and experience it live. So grab a group of friends and hop on the Metro!