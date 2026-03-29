Cult Member Visits DC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cult Member, best known for the song “U Weren’t Here I Really Miss You,” with over 79 million streams on Spotify, performed at Pearl Street Warehouse in Washington, D.C., on March 11.

Widely known for electronic and techno beats, Cult Member executes emotionally charged performances that deliver a distinct ambience within the underground music scene.

Cult Member is a project crafted by Canadian producer Liam Hayden. Hayden is a techno producer with four albums. Hayden’s DJ and live sets explore texture, rhythm and atmosphere. During his performances, he flows between genres while maintaining a steady beat on the dance floor.

The night’s opener was Travis Egedy, also known as Pictureplane. Egedy is a musician and artist based in Brooklyn, New York, who specializes in electronic punk and techno.

Doors opened at 7 p.m., and by 8 p.m., Pictureplane kicked off the concert, initiating his electronic and rhythmic beats.

At 9 p.m., Cult Member took to the stage, cheered on and praised by the people closest to him.

Cult Member started off the night playing “U Weren’t Here I Really Miss You,” their most popular song, which was followed by remixed versions of their other songs.

The crowd was made up of all ages, but teenagers mostly crowded around the front — nodding and swaying their heads along to the music.

Despite the diverse crowd made up of eager fans, a few concertgoers felt the concert fell short.

“I was stoked to hear the familiar beat, but I felt like the concert ended and I kept waiting for the beat to drop,” said Melody Franco, a concertgoer who bought her ticket back in January.

Franco had difficulty understanding whether or not the artist meshed all his songs together or if he was just remixing the same song for the hour that he was on stage.

“Although the music could have been better and the artist could have interacted with his audience more, the crowd kept dancing all night long,” said Giselle Cabrera, another frequent concertgoer.

The audience maintained a lively and upbeat atmosphere, dancing until the show ended at 10 p.m. Hayden ended the performance by forming a heart with his hands toward the audience.