Comfortable, fashionable shoes for campus life

Being a fashionista can be difficult, especially on campus.

The vast size of the school creates a day full of walking that pushes students toward comfortable footwear. My daily walking average this month was 4.4 miles, just from walking to class. I have been forced to decide if I want to deal with uncomfortable but cute shoes or sacrifice my outfit by wearing comfortable shoes.

It doesn’t have to be this way, though. These seven shoes are comfortable, durable and make a great addition to any outfit.

There’s a reason Reebok and the C 85 have been around so long. These timeless shoes match everything. They go with athletic outfits and anything from jeans to spring dresses. Another fun aspect of the C 85 is the broad selection of colors to choose from. You can choose the classic Reebok green, the navy blue pictured and many more!

These Mary Jane shoes paired with frilly socks would be *chef’s kiss.* A Mary Jane shoe looks great in the fall or spring season. Dr. Martens have been around for decades and are known for their comfortable soles. You can choose between the classic black, white or soft brown leather. I have a pair of Dr. Martens boots with similar soles and they have kept my feet comfortable for miles.

Recently donned by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Bella Hadid, the Sambas have survived the test of time. They have recently resurged but don’t seem to be going away anytime soon. I don’t own Sambas, but this article attests to their comfortability and durability. The Sambas are available in many different color options. Similar to the Club C 85, they look great with practically every outfit.

Chunky sneakers are very much in right now, so take advantage of the comfort they offer! The New Balance 530s are rated a 4.7/5 in comfort on the New Balance website. They can be worn for workouts and runs, but are also perfect for walking around campus. The shoes pictured are white with gray and metallic silver accents. They’ll match practically anything but are in no way boring.

Nike’s best-selling shoe, the Air Force 1, offers practicality and fashion. This shoe is ready for anything from basketball to shopping with friends. It is also rated as “very comfortable” on Nike’s website. This shoe pairs great with any form of denim and athletic clothing. If you’re looking for a pop of color, Nike is known for the various limited and lasting designs of their Air Force 1, so you’ll have lots of options.

These aren’t your average Chelsea Boots. They have a square toe that adds an interesting silhouette and shape. You can also choose between the pictured black and cherry red combo or classic black. These boots are vital for fall and winter. The leather material helps keep your feet warm and comfortable. The Square Toe Chelsea Boots would look great with a sweater dress or sweater with wide-leg pants.

Birkenstock Boston

Imagine a slipper with an actual supportive sole–that’s the Birkenstock Boston. If you’re looking for the comfort of a slipper but don’t want to wear one to classes, this shoe is for you. Birkenstocks are designed to adapt to your foot over time. The Boston has many different neutral and light color options that are suitable for the fall season.

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star

The Converse All-Star is another timeless shoe with the potential to match almost all of your outfits. If you get them dirty, you’re able to easily wash the canvas material. With so many color options, you can add a simple but exciting pop of color to your outfits. Many of the reviews talk highly of the comfort and fit of these shoes as well.

You’re now well-equipped with a list of some great shoes for the school year (and future years). Whatever your style may be, there’s a comfortable and fashionable shoe. With so many footwear styles, you’re set for every season.