If you are looking for a new hobby or want to continue an old one, there are a few dance teams at the University of Maryland you can try. Ranging in style and interest, Unbound, Ballet Company M and Revolutions Dance all offer different dance team experiences.

Unbound dance team specializes in all styles of dance. They allow dancers to not only dance but also choreograph and offer a space for students to share their love and passion for dance.

Senior bioengineering major and president of the Unbound Dance Team, Audrey Vassia says she faces a lot of work as a college student, but being a part of the Unbound team allows her to get away from her work and have time to relax.

“It’s been really good to have something to go to where I don’t even think about school and I’m with different people that I don’t see every single day, different people that I dance with,” Vassia said. “I’m able to take a break and do something else that I love to do and forget about school and just dance.”

Vassia also mentioned the auditions for Unbound are very welcoming and a place to come if you have a love for dance.

For those specifically interested in ballet, Ballet Company M offers student-led dance classes for free, and requires no experience. The company works throughout each semester toward their annual dance performances of “The Nutcracker” in the fall and “BCM’s Spring showcase” in the spring.

Freshman cellular biology and genetics major Megan Silb, was able to continue her love for dance by joining Ballet Company M after she moved away from her home dance studio in Maine, where she had danced her whole life.

“Joining Ballet Company M allowed me to gain some of that familiarity back because I was still dancing and I was with a team of other girls, most of which came from similar circumstances, where they also had to leave a company that they were familiar with so it made the transition easier I would say,” Silb said, mentioning how the company is for all ability levels.

Another student run team open to a variety of styles is Revolutions Dance. This team wants to share their love for dance with the UMD community. They host performances and events on campus where they hope those who join,will engage in and enjoy.

Revolutions Dance team has provided close friendships since the beginning of her freshman year and enhanced sophomore computer science major Lauren Lipinski’s time at UMD.

“We formed a really tight friend group and a great bond because we do bonding events and we see each other twice a week,” Lipinski said. “So it’s nice to have like a group of friends outside of school that you meet from the beginning of freshman year and we’ve all become super close.”

Lipinksi said all levels of experience should come out and try Revolutions.

“Who knows, you might surprise yourself if you come out and audition,” Lipinski said.

If you are interested in starting a new hobby or wanting to continue a past passion at school, Unbound, Revolutions and Ballet Company M offer a variety of dance team experiences for students at UMD.