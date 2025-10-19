College Student Dappardly Channels ‘Domingo’ in SEE’s Marcello Hernandez Lookalike Contest

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

University of Maryland students gathered on the McKeldin Mall steps on Oct. 17 to watch SEE UMD’s Marcello Hernandez look-alike contest unfold.

Hernandez, a Cuban and Dominican American comedian and actor, is best known for his role on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live since 2022. His lighthearted interpretations of dating, culture and the “short king” experience, among other self-aware humor, has made him popular among college students who see him as relatable and confident.

Minutes before the show began, students who had bought tickets to Hernandez’s upcoming comedy show on Oct. 26 stopped by SEE’s pop-up table to claim their free Marcello-themed T-shirts.

Some stayed behind, drawn in by the buzz surrounding the competition. One student even slipped on her new shirt and turned her hat backwards, a signature Hernandez look, to channel the Saturday Night Live comedian.

To encourage more students to participate in the contest, a SEE member shouted into her megaphone, addressing passersby on McKeldin Mall’s lawn.

“You get a chance to win the Marcello Hernandez!” she said, prompting laughter from the audience.

As the crowd grew larger near showtime, only a few contestants stepped forward: the girl in the backwards hat, a curly-haired boy, and, fashionably late, a student dressed as Hernandez’s iconic SNL character Domingo. When the Domingo look-alike sauntered into the crowd already in character, the audience cheered.

The brief contest featured each participant delivering their best Hernandez impression, either from mimicking his accent and comedic timing or referencing lines from his popular sketches.

SEE members led a crowd cheer voting process. The Domingo cosplayer, junior aerospace engineer major Aleksey Sanchez, was declared the winner.

For Sanchez, who has been told for years that he resembles the comedian, the win was a dream come true.

“I look up to him. I admire him,” he said. “He’s absolutely hilarious, what can I say? And I’m so excited to meet him.”

Senior computer science major Maria House Ordonez, who first saw Hernandez perform as an opener for Colin Jost during her freshman year, joined the contest for fun.

“I just drew inspiration from his skits, particularly the one where he’s with his girlfriend, Jane, on the Weekend Update,” she said, referencing one of Hernandez’s viral segments.

Behind the scenes, SEE’s Board of Directors selects campus performers through a proposal, research, and voting process.

“We try to pick somebody [who] represents the campus well, that the campus would also be excited to see and excited to go to their show or event,” said Gabby Rowley, junior marketing and information systems major and SEE’s comedy director.

Rowley has been fueled by the excitement for the upcoming event.

“Seeing people in class, people were buying tickets,” she said. “I was like, ‘wait, I got to play such a big part in that.’”

After the contest’s success, Rowley said SEE is considering hosting more look-alike events for future performers.

“It’s just a fun little goofy thing to do,” she said. “People get excited.”