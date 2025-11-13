College Park’s Newest Wonder

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wonder Food Hall, College Park’s newest dining experience, celebrated its grand opening Thursday, Nov. 6, bringing a trendy new multi-restaurant model to the city.

College Park Mayor Fazlul Kabir and other members of the city government were present alongside Wonder staff at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Route 1. The restaurant welcomed community members to the event, passing out free samples and exclusive Wonder merch to those who attended.

Wonder is a unique ordering experience that allows customers to pair items from multiple eateries in one order and pick them up from one convenient location. The new location offers dine-in, carry-out and delivery options to customers and will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily.

Wonder is located just across from the University of Maryland campus at 7423 Baltimore Ave., formerly occupied by The Bagel Place, which closed in 2021.

“I could see myself coming here with a group of friends,” said Gabby DiSimone, a junior architecture major. “It would be nice, especially when you all are in the mood for different food.”

The Wonder College Park location features more than 15 top restaurants offering unique options from multiple cuisines. Restaurants like Limesalt, Tejas Barbeque, Kin House, Detroit Brick Pizza Co. and more are available to customers. The location also is home to restaurants created by celebrity chefs: Yasas by Michael Symon and Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson.

Wonder is owned by parent company Wonder Restaurant Group, which was founded in 2018 by billionaire entrepreneur Marc Lore. The company initially started as a mobile food truck business but pivoted its model to brick-and-mortar businesses.

In 2024, Wonder acquired GrubHub for $650 million and uses the company’s vast delivery network to deliver meals to customers.

Wonder has over 70 brick-and-mortar restaurants across the East Coast, with locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut and the Washington, D.C., area. The company plans to expand to 90 locations by the end of 2025.

To give back to the community, Wonder will donate $1 from every meal sold in the first week at its College Park location to Food 4 Maryland, a nonprofit that seeks to address food insecurity in the state. Customers will also have the opportunity to “round up” their change to make a donation with every order year-round.