CHROMOKOPIA Fall: Tyler, The Creator takes his mask off in a new album

Tyler, The Creator’s new album “CHROMAKOPIA” dropped Oct. 28, racking up 85 million streams on Spotify its first day alone.

An album stylized by his eclectic beat structure mixing jazz and hip hop and alternative sounds backing his flamboyant storytelling, it touts a more bassy presence compared to the rest of his discography. While the sound is similar to his previous work in albums like “IGOR” and “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST,” this album is notably mellower in both sound and subject, with Tyler looking inwards towards self-reflection.

The album cover shows Tyler, The Creator in grayscale, wearing a mask of himself, possibly acting as a symbol of the duality of his persona and giving him the courage to be intimate and real. The mask represents the singer’s larger-than-life celebrity caricature as he portrays himself in tracks like “Darling, I,” “Thought I Was Dead,” “Sticky,” “Balloon” and “Rah Tah Tah.”

Even in songs where he embodies his prideful persona detached from reality, he maintains a vulnerable theme as he writes about his struggle to escape his successful but surface-level character, who can always be seen boasting about his achievements, but not much else.

Through the inclusion of songs like “Hey Jane,” “Take Your Mask Off,” “I Hope You Find Your Way Home” and “Like Him,” Tyler expresses remarkable awareness and honesty. In them, he comes to terms with his fears about growing old, feeling unprepared for parenthood, grappling with his past and facing the complexities of love.

“CHROMAKOPIA” has notably been criticized by some listeners for its erratic narrative structure, shifting constantly in mood, tone and themes. This fragmented approach to a pseudo-autobiographical narrative may be intentional, as it mirrors the chaos and unpredictability of life under the public eye and how Tyler ultimately sees himself.

The lack of a linear narrative reflects the rapper’s journey toward understanding himself as he navigates an aging psyche that forces him to contend between ego and raw realness. It is a chaotic exploration of his identity, fame and authenticity—a testament to his evolving artistry and personhood.