Celebrities and students react to election results

The results of the 2024 presidential election led to emotions running high for women all across America, including multiple pop culture icons, who shared their reactions to Donald Trump winning the presidency.

Women such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Clairo and Rachel Zegler have made the choice to publicly state their opinion on the subject. They have shared their rage, frustration, grief and fears, serving as a reminder to anyone struggling with the election results that they are not alone.

Billie Eilish, who previously endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in September, left a short, but strong message on her Instagram story about the election results.

“It’s a war on women,” Eilish posted.

Eilish has been an activist for women’s reproductive rights and freedoms and has made it a topic throughout her music career. During her concert in Nashville, following the release of the election results, Eilish made an emotional statement to her fans before playing the song, “Your Power,” which is a vulnerable song that discusses the abuse of power, authority and trust.

“Someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the President of the United States of America, so this song is for all of the women out there. I love you, I support you,” Eilish said.

Rachel Zegler, an actress and singer who starred in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” shared her thoughts on her Instagram story, as well.

“May we all carry each other through the worst and hold these politicians accountable…This is not the end,” Zegler said.

Ariana Grande posted a short statement on her Instagram story, emphasizing the need for supporting one another during this time of uncertainty.

“Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today,” Grande said.

Clairo shared a similar message on her Instagram story.

“Community is everything. It’s really time to lean in,” Clairo said.

These reactions from women in pop culture reflect the strong emotions felt by many women across the country.

Alex Burke, first year journalism student, highlights the importance of community and understanding each other’s feelings during difficult times.

“It’s important to hold politicians accountable and stand together as a community,” Burke said.

She feels that seeing celebrities share their feelings publicly serves as a reminder that the results are affecting everyone on different levels and that nobody is alone.

Brianan Teal, first year psychology student, reflects on how she feels about the strong reactions that have occurred after the election.

“I think their reactions are valid because of the misogyny Donald Trump has spewed and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and having a president that doesn’t support abortion rights is scary,” Teal said.

Teal also commented that in the midst of chaos and fear mongering, it is comforting to know she is not alone in her disappointment and shock.

Lily Benco, first year journalism student, emphasizes that it is important for celebrities to use their influence for good.

“I find it to be empowering that these celebrities feel the same way as so many others and are willing to fight for that with their platform,” Benco said.

She added that it is inspirational for women all around the world to be building communities and being vocal about issues they believe in.

The presidential election caused a lot of strong emotions and reactions across the entire political scene. In a time like this, voicing opinions and building community promotes active conversations and helps to ensure a peaceful transition of power.