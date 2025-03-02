Books by Black authors you should read to keep celebrating BHM into March

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

While Black History Month is at its end, you can always read a variety of stories, including ones by Black authors! Here are some life-altering reads that BookTok may have hidden from your For You page.

Romance:

“Before I Let Go” by Kennedy Ryan turns the cute romance genre on its head, revealing vulnerability in her characters. Josiah and Yasmen are divorced co-parents, but over the course of the novel, they learn to heal from their shared traumas and face conflict together. This emotional read de-stigmatizes mental health by representing therapy in a positive light, while continuously maintaining strong chemistry between the two protagonists. “Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams is a charming story where two writers reconnect after their teenage years, reigniting their chemistry and realizing they have been writing to each other in their own books for years. Another deep read, Williams doesn’t follow the typical romance formula and instead makes the characters fight for each other, overcoming the troubles they have latched onto from their past.

Mystery/Thriller:

“Ace of Spades” by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé is a social commentary baked into a high school mystery novel. Devon Richards and Chiamaka Adebayo are accepted into a prestigious school, but an anonymous culprit named Aces reveals their personal secrets, threatening their academic futures. If you like “Pretty Little Liars” and want a shocking, unpredictable twist, this is the book for you. “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson: When Claudia’s best friend Monday goes missing, Claudia has no luck on finding her whereabouts, even with Monday’s own family. This novel explores family trauma and the dangers of domestic troubles. Plus, you will not be able to put the book down.

Nonfiction:

“Opening My Eyes Underwater” by Ashley Woodfolk is a criminally underrated collection of essays, deeply influenced by the author’s love for Michelle Obama. Woodfolk explores her upbringing and the lessons she’s learned through stories she has read and quotes by the former First Lady. Woodfolk’s thoughts and lessons are relevant to college students, as it tackles how to navigate life and overcome challenges.

Fantasy:

“Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi is a soon-to-be major film adaptation starring big actors such as Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis and Idris Elba. The debut fantasy novel is the beginning of an epic high fantasy trilogy. Zélie Adebola is determined to officially bring back magic and fight against a corrupt monarchy, so she receives the help of a rogue princess to stop the crown prince for good. This novel explores secrets, a forbidden romance and high stakes that Adeyemi nails, despite it being her first release.

Graphic Novel

“Wash Day Diaries” by Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith: Visual stories do not resonate with everyone, but I recommend giving it a real chance. In a world where black hair care is a relatable experience for many girls around the world, this story of four best friends taking a wash day and navigating their lives together is simply authentic. It is a testament to the importance of representation and the art is beautiful, highlighting diverse skin types and hair textures.

While this list has been compiled to bring attention to Black History Month, it is never a bad time to check them out at any point during this year!