Body Hair Removal: Navigating the Options and the Debate Around If Women Should Remove It at All

By: Isabela Torkamboor

For centuries, societal expectations have shaped women’s grooming habits, notably around body hair. The beauty industry offers a plethora of methods to remove body hair yet, as trends change and conversations around feminism grow louder, many women are asking, should we even feel pressured to remove body hair at all?

As a Middle Eastern girl, I have tried almost every method of body hair removal under the sun. Growing up, body hair wasn’t just something I noticed on myself, but was often a topic of conversation amongst family and friends, and the expectation to remove it was culturally ingrained, especially when it came to certain areas like arms, legs and facial hair.

I started shaving in middle school, which is one of the most accessible and inexpensive options. However, the constant upkeep was exhausting. The frustration of feeling smooth one day only to have stubble the next led me to explore more long-term solutions.

In high school I ventured into waxing. Extremely painful? Yes. But the long-lasting results made the pain seem worth it. However, the discomfort and recurring ingrown hairs made me reconsider if this was the best option. Sugaring, which uses a wax made from sugar and lemon juice, provided a more gentle and natural alternative to traditional wax, but I still wasn’t satisfied with the results. The wax wasn’t strong enough to pull out hair from the root, and thus failed to remove a majority of the hair on my legs and arms.

Laser hair removal seemed like the ultimate solution. I loved the idea of saying goodbye to razors and waxing strips forever. It worked wonders for some areas, but the steep cost and time commitment were a challenge. Even after several sessions, the results weren’t completely permanent, and it left me questioning: Is this all worth it? Why do I feel so compelled to remove my body hair?

Historically, the expectation for women to remove body hair was born from advertising campaigns in the early 20th century, which framed body hair as unfeminine or undesirable. Today, many women are rejecting these standards, with the body hair positive movement gaining momentum during the second wave of feminism. Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham have openly embraced their natural body hair, sparking conversations around acceptance and the right of a woman to choose how she presents herself.

In the end, the decision to remove body hair is a personal one. Some women may find smooth skin aesthetically pleasing or practical for their lifestyle, while others may feel more empowered by letting their body hair grow naturally. Now, I approach body hair removal with more freedom. Some days I shave or wax if I want to feel smooth, but I no longer feel obligated to follow an invisible rule book that once dictated how I felt about my appearance.