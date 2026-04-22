Bedazzling Trend Sparkles Among Students As A New Creative Outlet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From lip gloss tubes to inhalers, University of Maryland students across campus are trading screen time for sparkle.

What started as a craft soon took over TikTok “For You” pages, and is now a creative outlet for many looking to personalize everyday items. Bedazzling, an artistic activity where people decorate objects with rhinestones and gems, is growing into a trending hobby among many college students looking for a way to unwind away from phones or laptops.

The craft has become more popular through social media, where people post videos transforming everyday items into eye-catching pieces of art.

The first time sophomore communication major Netta Saban got her hands on a bedazzling kit was during a bedazzling event hosted by her sorority on Feb. 13. After, she said she was “immediately obsessed,” viewing bedazzling not only as a new hobby but also as a form of self expression.

“You could totally see a little bit of someone’s personality in how in detail they go, but then at the same time it definitely is something that I catch myself doing to pass the time and for fun,” Saban said.

With just rhinestones, glue and a pair of tweezers, ordinary objects like makeup brushes, phone cases and hairclips can be transformed into customized statement pieces that show a little personality and reflect a person’s style.

The trend reflects a broader shift among Gen Z with hands-on hobbies that provide a break from routines, school work and screen time. While the trend grew on social media, and people like Saban turn to TikTok and Pinterest for bedazzling inspiration, the activity encourages students to slow down and get a little creative.

Despite Saban only bedazzling a few items so far, she said her peers are already impressed with the sparkling creations she’s made.

“They are amazed. They’re obsessed. They always say, ‘How did you do that?’” Saban said.

Unlike Saban, freshman marketing major Kaiden Serapiglia began bedazzling about a year ago when she decided to decorate her high school graduation cap.

“It just kind of stuck with me because it’s so fun and relaxing,” Serapiglia said. “It takes up a lot of time, but you don’t even realize it.”

When Serapiglia is in the mood to bedazzle, she pulls out her glue and gems from Amazon and scans her desk for the next item to transform. She’s bedazzled picture frames, makeup and even her inhaler. Sometimes she covers the entire object in rhinestones while other times focusing on a smaller design.

“It makes everyday items more interesting and fun,” Serapiglia said.

The process can take her anywhere from 30 minutes to several days depending on the project. She says her graduation cap took her “days of working.”

The craft has also become a social activity. Some gather with friends to decorate items together — like with Saban’s sorority event — to create matching accessories branded with their name, sport team or club name, turning the craft into an activity rather than a solo project to pass time.

For those who want to start bedazzling, Saban said patience is key.

“You can’t make perfection overnight, because it takes a while and you have to let the glue dry, but it’s really worth it in the end,” Saban said.