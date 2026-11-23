This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sally Carden, a digital personality and star of Netflix’s ‘Earle Meets World’, inspires women everywhere, reminding them that no dream is too big and that failure is part of the journey.

Carden, a marketing major who graduated from the College of Charleston, has built a career in social media, lifestyle and beauty content.

“I love sharing different aspects of my day-to-day life and giving my audience a little glimpse into my world,” Carden said.

Carden started creating for herself because many of her best friends were already involved. She has always been interested in the creativity and business side with her marketing background.

“Once I started posting, I realized how much I genuinely loved it,” Carden said. She explained how much she loves being able to connect with her audience.

Carden was a star of ‘Earle Meets World’, which premiered in September 2026. Carden described the experience as surreal – she loved sharing it with her best friends, Alix and Ashtin Earle.

“A lot of the time, we honestly forgot the cameras were even there, which I think made the show so fun to be a part of,” Carden said. “It allowed people to see our real friendships and personalities without anything feeling too forced or staged. Looking back, it’s such a unique experience that I’m really grateful I got to be a part of.”

Carden emphasized failure is part of the journey to success and is not a reflection of one’s potential. Her advice to women is to put themselves out there and stay open to opportunities.

“I think consistency is key, and it’s important to remember that it’s okay to fail or have things not work out a few times before you find what sticks,” Carden said. “When I graduated college, I applied to countless jobs and had such a difficult time finding the right opportunity. It’s actually funny because some of the brands I couldn’t get a job with back then are now brands I get to work with through partnerships.”

Kate Hoffman, a sophomore human development major, said that Carden is more than just an influencer to her; she is an inspiration and someone she admires.

“I just think [Carden’s] really authentically herself and I appreciate that she shares with her fans just her life and tries to inspire them to be themselves,” Hoffman said. “I am a big fan of hers. I absolutely find in her friendship with Alix Earle inspiring how they’re always so close and supportive of one another and it inspires me with my friendships with my friends in my life.”

Carden looks up to Hailey Bieber and admires her work ethic and how she built her brand.

“She’s created something that feels like a natural extension of who she is, rather than losing her own identity in the process,” Carden said. “I think there’s something really inspiring about being able to evolve, grow and build a business while still maintaining a strong sense of self.”

Carden emphasized that she is actually very shy behind the screen.

“Growing up, I was so shy that I couldn’t even bring myself to get up during lunch to grab a water bottle by myself. I think people who know me now would have a hard time believing that,” Carden joked.

Carden wants to keep making content on social media while potentially starting her own brand.

“One of my biggest long-term goals is to eventually launch my own brand,” Carden said. “I have so many ideas, and I’m excited about the possibility of taking something from an idea in my head and turning it into something tangible.”

Carden is more than just a content creator; she is an inspiration to women everywhere and a reminder that to achieve one’s dreams, you need to go for it and not let fear dictate your journey. Carden is only just getting started!