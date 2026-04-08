ALA President-Elect Highlights Libraries’ Role In Democracy And Community

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dr. Maria McCauley, the 2025-2026 president-elect of the American Library Association, spoke to University of Maryland College of Information students on April 6 about the evolving role of libraries, emphasizing advocacy, policy and community service.

The American Library Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting library education, equitable access to information and intellectual freedom.

McCauley, who also serves as the director of libraries for the City of Cambridge, works with multiple governing boards in the ALA to shape an inclusive, ambitious vision of library services. She described her path into librarianship as unconventional, beginning in arts administration before a part-time role at the Cambridge Public Library shifted her career.

That opportunity, she said, introduced her to the power of storytelling. While facilitating a discussion about a book centered on Korean adoptees like herself, McCauley found herself connecting to the material.

“Perhaps I was able to step into the shoes of another through books, and it made me curious about my Korean identity and my heritage,” she said.“That was one of the formative experiences where I could really see just how transformative libraries are in people’s lives.”

McCauley said that moments like that shaped her understanding of libraries, mentioning that they create opportunities for reflection and personal growth. This is what “hooked” her on becoming a librarian.

Ensuring that libraries meet the needs of their communities, particularly during times of uncertainty, has been one of McCauley’s longtime goals. She emphasized the importance of public librarianship and supporting democracy.

“Libraries are always foundational to an informed and healthy democracy,” said McCauley. “During times where there is disruption and societal inequities, misinformation, a lot of political unrest, wars, uncertainty about the economy, those are times when it is especially imperative to make sure that we have strong services for our community members.”

McCauley also mentioned that libraries can serve as stabilizing spaces for individuals experiencing anxiety, stating that they can offer resources and a welcoming environment. Walking into a library and being greeted by friendly staff members is a part of her mission for libraries to protect the public’s privacy.

Interim College of Information Dean Douglas Oard supported McCauley’s emphasis on the importance of the ALA and librarianship.

“Libraries are central to what we do in our society,” Oard said.

Oard noted that the college graduates about 100 students each year who go on to work across the field, maintaining strong ties to the association and its leadership.

“We have been fortunate over the course of this time to have a close relationship with the American Library Association and to have leaders of that association come and speak with our students,” Oard said.

McCauley said that the role of libraries is crucial for connection and dialogue across differences by creating spaces where people can engage in new perspectives and access reliable information.

“This is a place where we can all come together and from all walks of life, be together, to learn together and to have courageous conversations,” McCauley said, “That’s also a really important part of this moment in time, is to be able to be in a community together at your public library.”