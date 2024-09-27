Agendas, Alarm clocks and Activities: Tips for Managing Your Time as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Whether it is your first year here or your fourth year, the transition from living at home to a university can be challenging. As fall is rolling in and students are settling into their school routines, here is some advice UMD students would give to fellow Terps.

Luckily, UMD offers a lot of events and activities for students to help ease the transition.

“Get involved in clubs, sports teams, and other things to meet people. Going to study hours and using resources like your teachers give you is very helpful,” undecided freshman, Meghan Puente, said.

UMD offers many different intramural and club sports teams that offer something for everyone. Additionally, over 650 student organizations vary from the Music Experimentation Club to the Maryland Chess Club featured on the UMD Stamp website. This can bring new connections and friendships when the campus may feel very big.

Teachers are also a great resource for when your workload may feel overwhelming and they are usually more than happy to help.

Time management is crucial for students and allowing yourself enough time to be able to do your work and attend your classes can be tricky. However, if you begin your day early, you can still get a good night’s sleep and get ahead on your work.

“Wake up early. Even if you don’t have classes, wake up early. You need all the time you get to do your work,” freshman biochemistry major, Ashlyn Hoffmann, said, “The second thing is to write down a detailed agenda every week so you never miss a deadline.”

An agenda can be a lifesaver as a college student because life moves fast in college, but a detailed agenda can allow you to slow it down and not miss anything.

“Creating a spreadsheet with all my classes, assignments and due dates so I can stay on top of deadlines and also block out time to study. I usually go with someone else to keep me accountable,” freshman hearing and speech sciences major, Keira Hughes, said.

Spreadsheets are helpful with your assignments and can save you from missing a due date. Studying with friends, making sure you stay on task, and using your time wisely is another great way to prioritize your time.

Picking up these habits as a student can only make your year go by smoothly. Managing your time can be a game-changer and be the difference between falling behind or not.