This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Though the holiday season is a time to unwind and take a break from a busy daily routine, it’s also a time to participate in fun holiday themed activities.

From athletic adventures to relaxing retreats, this holiday activity guide will help you find the perfect event to add to your schedule.

Ice Skating

A classic winter holiday activity is ice skating. When the temperature drops, the ice rinks open, making it a traditional seasonal activity in Maryland. Bundle up with your friends and lace up some skates at a local ice rink for unforgettable fun. Nearby ice skating rinks include the Rockville Ice Rink , the Cabin John Ice Arena and the Washington Harbor Ice Rink in D.C..

Skiing

Similarly, you can hit the slopes for another thrilling winter activity—skiing. Even if you are new to the sport, bunny hills and ski lessons can help you get the hang of skiing or snowboarding and add a new skill to your skillset. Liberty Mountain Resort, Whitetail, and Seven Springs are all viable spots worthy of trying out this winter.

Treats and Movies

If you want to avoid the brittle cold, there are plenty of indoor activities you can partake in as well. For a more relaxing (and warm) activity, prepare an evening of hot chocolate, gingerbread and rom-coms with friends and family. Perhaps you will light a fire and cozy up on the couch with the treats you have made. There are plenty of classic and new movies to watch and help you create a holiday movie marathon list to fulfill with friends.

If you are in a dorm, no problem! Swiss Miss hot chocolate packets are dorm-friendly and super easy to use. Replace a fire with your favorite blanket and a TV with a laptop, and you are all set for an equally entertaining night.

Arts and Crafts

Lastly, handmade ornaments and homemade cards add a sentimental touch. You can sit down with friends and family to decorate ornaments or room decorations to create a holiday atmosphere. Writing heartfelt cards is a great way to show your loved ones gratitude and put a smile on their face.

Do not miss out and be sure to try one of these activities for guaranteed fun this holiday season!