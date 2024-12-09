A Guide to Making the Best Christmas Wishlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

BY Isa de los Reyes

Christmas wishlists are in full swing right now, and making sure that Santa knows exactly what you want is at the top. Everybody knows how to make a Christmas list, but how do you make it the Christmas wishlist?

Before getting into the nitty-gritty, you need to find a site that friends and family will be able to easily navigate. No one wants to read long descriptions on a list—it is called a list for a reason!

Not to worry though, extensive research has uncovered the perfect website for all. Ditch the Google Slides and Notes app; Gitful is the way to go this holiday season.

Whether on your phone, computer or tablet, Giftful is easy to find and easy to use. All you need to do is copy and paste links, choose a photo to display and add the size and color of the item if needed. Once you are finished, copy the link to the list and share it with friends and family!

Now, a good list is only good if you actually put what you want on it. With Giftful, friends can see your lists without even having to ask you directly. If you want to make this list for a group gift exchange, all you have to do is follow your friends on Giftful.

From there you can view your friends’ lists and even claim gifts you plan to purchase for them.

If it is not the presentation of the wishlist you are worried about, but rather the content itself, here are a few ideas you can add to your list:

1. Lip Products

There are SO many brands to choose from but here are a few gems.

2. Sneakers

Another great idea since there is so much variety to choose from.

3. Jewelry

You can never go wrong with jewelry!

Making a Christmas wish list for yourself may be getting repetitive and boring as the years go on, but with a new way to present them and adding variety to your gifts, gift giving can be even more fun this holiday season!