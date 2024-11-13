 7 Trusty Products For This Year’s Weary Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

As the air chills and the puffy jackets are finally retrieved from the depths of closets, it is inevitable that our skin is going to need some TLC to protect against the upcoming blustery fall and relentless winter.

The feeling of cracked lips and dry eyes is sure to make anyone feel less than fabulous. But, fear not! As you gear up for the chilly season, here are seven skincare and makeup products that work like magic in delivering quality hydration and keeping you looking fresh in the wintertime.

Although Tatcha’s price points are sometimes comical, there is a clear reason why this specific face cream is consistently on the leaderboard. It has been proven to increase your skin’s hydration levels up to three times more than the average skin cream. Not only that, but this tub of goodness also reduces fine lines and dullness. Additionally, it can be a great substitute for a primer beneath your foundation. Make sure to savor every penny of product because you will want to dip in constantly.

If you are not looking to drop an entire paycheck on a moisturizer, this brand is for you. Available in-store at Whole Foods or online at Amazon, this skincare product is a miracle worker and a half. Use sparingly, as upon application, the ultra- thick nourishing ‘skin food’ seeps into your pores to immediately hydrate for extended amounts of time. You can also use Weleda Skin Food as a multi-use product, applying it to your hands, feet and even hair. This is a great choice for a dry skin type, or even someone who just needs that extra boost of hydration.

If you are a no-makeup kind of person, these little pots of face balms are a perfect way to add a touch of color while simultaneously taking care of that dry skin beneath. There are over a dozen shades of blushes and deeper tones for contours. The balms are made from jojoba seed oil, which ensures your skin is being replenished with vitamins and moisturizers throughout the entire day. These are definitely on the sheer side, but it is perfect for just a dash of shine.

College finals mean late-night studying and stress, so ’tis the season for dark undereye bags. However, the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer is a high pigmented, high-coverage eraser for the darkest of bags. It blends right into your skin, while also giving it a complete brightening effect. The price point is higher, but a little goes a long way.

Sometimes full-coverage all over is the way to go in conditions like these. Brutal and unforgiving weather can be harsh on the skin and covering up with Georgio Armani Luminous Silk all over is a go-to. It gives the protective coverage, but still has a sleek and skin-like natural finish overtop. This award-winning foundation is on the more expensive side, yet it is a great foundation option for oily skin types or just those looking for a new tried and true.

If you are someone who desperately needs a lip product that nourishes all-day and also can be used as a multi-functioning product, this one is for you. These little travel-sized tins are super cheap on Amazon but feel expensive on the skin. Cracked and damaged lips are not in this season, so instead of dropping big bucks on a boujee lip mask, try this Maryland-based indie brand.