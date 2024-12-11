This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

The holiday season is here and it is the perfect time to make the most of the festivities with your partner. Washington, D.C. just so happens to be a hotspot for all things seasonal fun, featuring arrays of trees, lights and experiences to get into the holiday spirit. Follow this guide for the best holiday date ideas in D.C., ranging from low-budget to a little splurging!

Looking over stunning views at D.C.’s Wharf, these private “igloos” provide a memorable dining experience with all the holiday feels. These igloos are heated, feature a sound system and are spatially accommodating. The rooftop dining service sits in the middle of a vast display of Christmas decor, immersing you in seasonal feels. Another amazing feature is the thematic selection that is provided, making each structure a special dinner adventure.

Right in the heart of the Washington Harbor, this ice rink sits atop the usual warm-weather fountain. Encircling a huge post with American flags, the ice rink has stunning views of the nation’s capital, right on the waterfront. With adult ticket prices at $11 and skate rentals for $7, this activity can definitely be budget-friendly. For the best photo opportunities, go around sunset to see the lights come on and sun sink over the Potomac watershed.

The Gaylord National Hotel is known for its dazzling Christmas spectacular, best represented by its “Ice!” event. The themed event, this year being “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, holds massive, interactive ice sculptures in its show rooms, which includes sculptures and ice slides. Additionally, there are holiday gift shops inside, restaurants to try festive food and art displays to discover. An incredible lights show is held in the main lobby, right between the two “Christmas village” houses. Ticket options include a day visit or an overnight stay in the hotel suites, so whether you are coming from near or far there is an opportunity to best suit you and your partner’s needs.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, President Joe Biden participated in his final Christmas tree lighting on the front lawn of the White House. Now open to the public, this tree is a beautiful memoir of our country’s history and the holiday season. Surrounded by trees representing each state, the walk-along path is accessible and well-lit, looping between different exhibits illuminated by a sea of lights. Free to anyone, the lights come on around sunset and turn off around 10 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m.on the weekend. This will make the perfect date night for those braving the frigid temperatures.

Come into the downtown area of the city and enjoy a street filled with lively tents, Christmas lights and decorations, as well as the pleasant smell of fresh foods. The local vendors at the D.C. Holiday market feature an assortment of merchandise, exactly what is needed for getting some holiday shopping done. Enjoy live music sounding through the air as you and your partner roam the crowd searching for the perfect baked good, unique handbag or handmade soy-wax candle.

Whatever your choice may be, do not miss out on these limited-time experiences. It is the season for “mistletoe and holly,” so make sure you bring your significant other along with you for some frigid feels!