5 Tips to Look and Feel Your Best at Fall game-days

Game days are some of the best days of the year. You get to cheer on the (now 4-0) Terps, take cute pictures with your girls, and most importantly, wear an adorable outfit.

It is so easy to find good summer outfits, especially with one of this summer’s trending colors conveniently being butter yellow. However, once it gets colder, it is hard to stay warm while looking your best. Luckily, we have your back.

Here are some tips to help you look good and keep warm on chillier game days.

Tip #1: Cute jeans! Jeans are a great way to elevate any outfit, and with a pair of on-theme jeans, you can keep representing the team. Some ideas are yellow or red jeans with a black jacket, or embroidered jeans that feature UMD patches (this can be a fun DIY project!).

Tip #2: Colored jackets. This could be a red leather jacket or a vintage UMD bomber – inspiration for these is all over TikTok and Pinterest. Paired with blue or black jeans, a fun jacket can be a simple and warm way to elevate your gameday outfit.

Tip #3: Layering. A basic long-sleeve/turtleneck under a jersey will not only keep you warm but also look great. Another idea is instead of wearing a jersey, you could opt for a vintage windbreaker over top or for a more casual look– these look so cute with a pair of flare pants and a ponytail.

Tip #4: Cute sweatshirts or sweat-sets. There are so many smaller shops (with websites or etsy shops) that sell custom college sweatshirts (for affordable prices) with designs that feature stars or pennants. These sweatshirts are also versatile; you could also wear them to class or to a study session.

Tip #5: Accessorize! Any simple outfit can easily be elevated by adding some fun accessories. You could try to add a red or yellow bag, scarf, gloves, hair clip/headband, belt or hat.

So, if you are running out of outfit ideas or are stuck trying to find cute and warm clothing, try one of these tips! You’d probably already own a few of these items, so you could try on some ideas to look and feel your best with clothing that you know you love.

No matter what, it will be a great season of fashion and football at UMD. Go Terps!