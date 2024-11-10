This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.



Consistent bloating and discomfort can be agitating, especially when they begin to impact daily life and confidence. In various cases, the cause of this discomfort is an imbalance in gut health.

Gut health has become a prominent topic in today’s society. It is the foundation of your body’s overall wellness. Various reliable sources have gathered ample facts and credible sources revealing that a balanced gut microbiome can influence digestion, gut health, immunity, and skin health. Here are five evidence-based tips to help supplement your gut health naturally.

1. Increase Fiber Intake

Fiber is vital for gut health as it fuels beneficial bacteria, promoting healthy digestion. Fiber can be found in various foods. For instance, oats, apples, and flaxseeds contain soluble fiber. These foods can easily be implemented into your diet as they are found at your local grocery store. According to the National Institutes of Health, 2020, fiber has been shown to increase the number of good bacteria, including Bifidobacteria, in the gut.

2. Try Sea Moss for a Gut Health Boost

Sea moss has surged online as numerous individuals utilize this nutrient-dense supplement to aid their gut. According to WebMD, this marine algae contains various nutrients, such as vitamin B2, Calcium, Iodine, Potassium, Sodium, Magnesium and Zinc. In 2021, the Cleveland Clinic published an article postulating that sea moss is a good source of fiber and live bacteria–“it can help replenish the good bacteria in our gut,” Czerwony said. According to the SingleCare Team, incorporating one to two tablespoons of sea moss “in the morning on an empty stomach” can enhance your digestive system.

3. Limit Artificial Sweeteners

Some believe having sugar-free products automatically implies healthiness, however artificial sweeteners, often used as sugar substitutes, may harm gut health more than good. News Medical Lifesciences has conducted a study to discern sweeteners’ effects on gut bacteria. This study evaluated artificial sweeteners like saccharin, sucralose and aspartame to assist bacteria in forming biofilms, which can damage the gut lining. Avoiding these sweeteners may protect the lining of your gut.

4. Manage Stress Levels

The National Library of Medicine asserts that chronic stress can impact gut health, ultimately resulting in inflammation and disrupting the diversity of gut bacteria. According to the Tri-State Gastro, stress can negatively alter gut bacteria’s harmony. Moreover, The National Library of Medicine postulated that stress triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone that can change the growth of healthy and good gut bacteria. Stress-relieving activities like meditation, running, or journaling may ameliorate gut health by reducing cortisol levels.

5. Get Enough Sleep

Adequate sleep is essential for mental health, energy levels, and a healthy gut. According to the Henry Ford Health Organization, lack of sleep, specifically abysmal sleep patterns, can increase stress, which affects gut health. This could increase the risk of bloating, digestive issues, and other chronic stomach issues. An individual should aim for seven to nine hours of sleep nightly to assist their gut in staying balanced and resilient.



Gut health is not an overnight fix, but you can discern a noticeable difference by implementing these science-based tips into your everyday routine. Eating nutritious, whole foods, managing stress levels, and sleeping routine correlate to a proper gut microbiome. So, remember that gut health is an ongoing journey—and that each positive change you make brings you one step closer to a healthier version of yourself.