5 Interview Questions to Always Be Prepared For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Interviews are stressful. They’re a first impression and they stick with you throughout your time at a company. But preparing for them can ease the tension you might feel.

What is your biggest weakness?

Now this one is complicated. Nobody wants to tell a potential future employer that they have any weaknesses. It almost seems like a trick. But, be honest. Tell them about something you’re not great at and then show them how you can turn that weakness into a strength.

Take it from junior marketing and business management student Jenna Vesper.

“I’ve always liked having one answer when solving a problem, but as I’ve grown older I’ve realized that there are multiple ways to figure a question out,” she said in a text message. “So instead of seeing this as a weakness, I’ve learned how to turn this into a strength.”

What motivates you?

There are several things you want to do when answering this question. You need to show a genuine personal drive and then connect it to the position they’re offering. What makes you consistent and want to take initiative? Is it a past experience? Maybe a family member?

Why should we hire you?

Really, why should they? You need to stand out. What makes you different from other people applying for the role? Is it your experience? Your skill set? Your work ethic? Get specific!

Tell me about a time you failed.

Why would you want to ever tell someone about a time you failed? Scary–I know. But they’re looking for growth. How did you overcome this failure? Did you have a growth mindset? Did you persevere through the challenges? Explain the situation that happened, and how you resolved it. How have you grown since you made that mistake?

Do you have any questions for us?

Always have at least three questions for the interviewer. Asking questions shows you’re genuinely interested and have done research about the company. A few good questions to ask include:

What qualities do you look for in someone who fits this role? What are the biggest challenges someone in this position might face? How would you describe the team culture?

“One question I always ask is, ‘How do you keep growing in your role?’” Mercer University junior marketing major and student-athlete Kellie Voorhees said in a text message. “Coming from a sports background, I’m used to constantly reflecting on how I can improve, so growth is something I value in every area of life.”

Honorable mention: Tell me about yourself.

Always be ready to explain who you are and why you’re interested in the position you’re applying for. Don’t just restate what your resume says. Anyone can read that! Do you have hobbies? Was there a class project you did that you enjoyed? What are your goals?

Always be energetic in an interview. Sure, they’re looking for good responses to their questions, but they’re also checking to see how your personality fits into their company.

Interviews can seem scary, but preparing for them and having questions ready will make all the difference.