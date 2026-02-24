5 Female Winter Olympians That Stood Out 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Written By: Norah Copenhaver



There’s something about the Winter Olympics that draws in audiences from around the world, whether that’s the drama of figure skating, the chaos of the halfpipe, or the long-standing emotional rivalry of the United States vs. Canada in ice hockey.

Beyond speculation, what’s the real reason, you ask? The women.

The strong-willed female athletes who compete in the Winter Olympics capture the hearts of many around the world. From comeback journeys to record-breaking performances in sports lacking female competitors, their stories teach young viewers lessons about strength and resilience.

Here are five female athletes in the Winter Olympics we rooted for this year, and why.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding and the youngest woman to win Olympic snowboarding gold at age 17, Chloe Kim is a model athlete for young girls.

As a first-generation Korean-American, she often expresses how grateful she is for her family, and how much work it took for her to get to where she is in her Olympic career today.

Kim has taught viewers Olympic-level stress management by taking time away from her sport and coming back even stronger after mental health battles.

Why do we love her? She is a prime example of how to take care of yourself and still come out on top.

Alysa Liu is a Gen-Z prodigy in figure skating — staying up to date on the latest TikTok trends whilst competing for gold with beautiful lyrical pieces on ice to Laufey’s song “Promise.”

She connects with viewers through posting goofy and personal videos on social media, showing how relatable she is while still being a gold-medal Olympic athlete.

In a culture where women are expected to be media-trained and present polished versions of themselves, Liu has an alluring aura that shows her playful personality and honest character.

As a dual sport-athlete in bobsleigh and cycling, Kelsey Mitchell is a remarkable symbol of what hard work and determination can get you.

After starting her cycling career in 2017, Mitchell went on to win an Olympic gold medal in 2021. Most recently, in 2025, Kelsey began training in Bobsleigh, impressively qualifying for this year’s winter Olympics.

Mitchell is one of the few dual-season Olympic athletes, and found her passion with sports rather late in life, challenging traditional expectations.

Mitchell teaches young people one important lesson: athlete or not, it is never too late in life to pursue your dreams. You can always pivot — no one’s path is linear.

4. Elana Meyers Taylor

Elana Meyers Taylor is not only one of the most decorated bobsledders in U.S. history, but she is also the face of resilience.

Her impact goes far beyond competition. As a mother of two sons who are both deaf, she has raised awareness about accessibility and inclusion, while also being open about her journey learning American Sign Language.

Her story is a reminder that strength cultivates itself in many ways, and that it is important to show up for your family and for yourself in competition.

5. Eileen Gu

This freestyle skiing star has made global headlines with her Olympic performances, winning gold and silver medals in back-to-back Winter Olympics. Eileen Gu balances elite athletics with academics — and a side of passion for fashion.

Outside of the Olympics, Gu represents a very Gen-Z kind of ambition.

A student at Stanford University, Gu has expressed how passionate she is about quantum physics, and has also completed an exchange semester at Oxford University. Recently, she has jump-started her modeling career, signing with IMG Models in 2021.

Whether on the slopes or the runway, Gu is unapologetically herself, and proof that your ambitions don’t have to shrink you, but can expand you.

The Winter Olympics are never just about medals — but instead are about stories of strength, resilience, and comeback. In showcasing their raw selves, these five female athletes give young women around the world role models to look up to.

Whether you watched for the sports, drama or fashion, these women are the future of athletic competition.