3 Tips You Should Know If You Want To Study Abroad

For many college students, studying abroad is a dream. However, it also comes with major requirements, tasks and financial concerns that can make it seem difficult for students with a packed schedule or limited resources.

University of Maryland senior Sarah Benjumea is double-majoring in biological sciences and French language and literature. She has managed to study abroad three times — in England, Morocco and France — and says it is not as hard as people think if students plan ahead. Benjumea answered questions and shared her best advice through a text thread.

Tip #1: Plan early and map out your classes

Benjumea wrote that the most important thing students can do is start planning early so studying abroad fits into their school schedule.

“If you want to study abroad… make sure that you will be able to complete your required courses either during the study abroad or before or after,” she wrote.

Instead of trying to fit a full semester abroad into her schedule, she looked for shorter programs.

“I knew that my four-year plan would be packed with STEM classes, so I took advantage of winter and summer study abroad sessions,” Benjumea wrote.

She also searched for programs that could fulfill general education or minor requirements so the trip would still count towards graduation.

Tip #2: Look for smaller programs

Another recommendation Benjumea has is to explore study abroad programs that aren’t extremely popular.

“There are many general education programs that a lot of students want to do,” she wrote. “But the lesser-known ones tend to have a smaller cohort and you get to experience a more niche aspect of a culture.”

Programs that run through specific academic departments often have smaller groups and a more focused curriculum, which can lead to a deeper experience. Benjumea noted that these programs can also make it easier to connect with other students, professors and cultures.

Tip #3: Apply for scholarships

Cost is one of the biggest reasons why students hesitate to study abroad, but Benjumea says scholarships can make a real difference.

“Apply to scholarships… I’ve gotten between $250 and $1,000 in study abroad scholarships per experience because I filled out random scholarships on the UMD scholarship portal,” she wrote.

Even smaller amounts can add up and help cover flights, housing or program fees.

Benjumea believes the key takeaway is that studying abroad doesn’t have to be out of reach. With early planning, research and a willingness to apply for opportunities, it can become a memorable and manageable part of your college experience.