3 Lesser-Known Businesses You Need To Shop This Summer

Summer is about rebranding and having fun. You are home and in vacation mode after all, let these products make it easier for you. Plus, shopping smaller, and for brands who really care about what they stand for, is a breath of fresh air.

Olive and June

Easily accessible at Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens, Olive and June offers a salon level mani and pedi at home. Their company’s goal is for everyone to achieve beautiful nail goals. On top of their nail polishes being long-lasting, free of any toxic chemicals found in competitor polishes and super pretty, they have a YouTube channel which teaches masterclass-like videos and tutorials on how to achieve the perfect at-home mani. They have also come out with innovative products like the Poppy, Penny and Nail Polish Remover Pot. Some of their products have earned beauty awards by Allure, which are signified on their website. Overall, if you are looking for a way to keep your nails looking great for summer, definitely check them out.

Wild

Do you find deodorants never really working for you? Or maybe you are trying to find a way to cut down on some waste? This company focuses on sustainability and clean practices. Wild is a UK-based company that just recently expanded to Targets in the U.S. They make deodorants, body washes, lip balms, and more all vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable. Additionally, they plant a tree with each purchase, currently making themselves a carbon negative company. You buy a reusable case and then replace the refills every time you run out. They have so many cute cases and even better scents. What is even more amazing is how well their deodorants work. They are aluminum free but use tapioca starch to absorb the naturally occurring sweat. If you are looking for a way to smell good this summer, give them a try.

Casely

Looking for a cute, and also ultra protective case this summer? Casely is the way to go. With hundreds of collections and patterns to choose from, there is sure to be something for everyone. Their prices may look steep at first, but they are constantly offering discounts and coupon codes. They also donate 5% of their net sales to a different charity every month and offer power pods, an innovative charging device which magnetizes to the MagSafe device inside the case and your phone. This is a brand you need to consider if you are looking to rebrand your phone for the summer.

If you are still not convinced, try them out for yourself. Happy summer shopping!