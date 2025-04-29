Yeehaw!: How to Style Cowboy Boots in the Spring

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last spring, I drove forty-five minutes from my house just to go to the Boot Barn on Long Island to get a gorgeous (and pricey) pair of cowboy boots. In the last year, I’ve only worn them a handful of times, mostly to concerts. I’m looking to get more use out of them this time around, so here are some ways I plan on styling my boots!

Sundresses

A go-to option, but it always looks adorable! I own so many sundresses I don’t wear often, so I’m planning on wearing dresses way more, and finishing off the outfit with my boots. I love the look of brightly-colored and floral dresses with cowboy boots! This is also perfect for Spring and days when it’s that weird in-between weather.

Denim Skirts and Shorts

Pair a denim skirt with a tube top or flowy tank, and add your boots! I also love the look of high rise denim shorts with a babytee, and cowboy boots. I personally plan on pairing this outfit with my Harley Davidson bomber leather jacket, so bonus points if you have a cool vintage jacket to throw on top for when the temperature drops in the evening. Adding a chunky belt is the cherry on top!

Bootcut Jeans

I mean, they’re called bootcut jeans for a reason. A pair of these plus a tank top is a simple and cute way to style your boots!

Oversized Tee for Concerts

My go-to concert outfit for this summer: oversized t-shirt merch of the artist or band, comfortable shorts, my cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat. Easy to put together, and maximum comfort for a concert or a long day at a festival. Another plus to wearing cowboy boots to outdoor concerts and festivals is that they’re meant for heavy wear and dirt, you won’t get your everyday shoes dirty and covered in drinks.